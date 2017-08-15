HotelPlanner.com Partners with Triple Crown Sports for Team Travel

Triple Crown Sports visits the HotelPlanner corporate headquarters in West Palm Beach, FL. We are excited to partner with a world class organization like Triple Crown Sports and enable their business with our proprietary booking technology, Book-in-Block, that will help make the user experience that much easier throughout the season

HotelPlanner.com is proud to announce their newest sports partnership with Triple Crown Sports, the largest premium sports events organization in the country.

The agreement which goes into effect in September, sees the leading provider of online group travel services as Triple Crown Sports official hotel booking partner for the 2018 season, helping to provide quality accommodations and professional services for Triple Crown Sports’ tournament sports travel.

Family owned and operated since 1983, Triple Crown Sports provides the perfect tournament experience for players and their families with more than 100 tournaments and 6,500 teams participating in major events nationwide. From fastpitch softball to baseball, volleyball, and basketball, the organization has continued to grow and thrive as an innovative company in the youth and collegiate sports industry, transforming organized tournaments for the better.

HotelPlanner.com will assist Triple Crown Sports by licensing their individual and group booking software to power their event RFP for hotels and booking engine to streamline and improve the hotel booking process for Triple Crown Sports’ coaches, players, and parents.

Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO of HotelPlanner.com, welcomed the partnership, saying:

“We are excited to partner with a world class organization like Triple Crown Sports and enable their business with our proprietary booking technology, Book-in-Block, that will help make the user experience that much easier throughout the season. HotelPlanner.com looks forward to establishing a long-term working relationship.”

“Triple Crown’s customers will now be able to book their hotel rooms online which will greatly improve the overall event experience,” said Triple Crown CEO Keri King. “The HotelPlanner staff are wonderful, they match the culture and values of Triple Crown, and come with a passion for excellence. I’m very excited for the partnership.”

Triple Crown Sports and HotelPlanner.com will work together to actively promote, engage and facilitate the partnership via all available media and digital platforms.

About Triple Crown Sports:

Based in Fort Collins, CO., Triple Crown Sports has been producing events in youth athletics and the college ranks for more than 35 years.

In college athletics, TCS runs both the preseason and postseason WNIT basketball events and produces the men’s and women’s Cancun Challenge tournaments in November, which have been recognized by Sports Illustrated as a top-5 destination tournament for D-I basketball programs. The Puerto Vallarta College Challenge has quickly become a favorite preseason destination tournament amongst D-I softball programs. In 2017, the event featured No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 Auburn and was played in front of a national audience on ESPNU. Using its success from 25 years of running the NIT in women’s basketball, TCS successfully introduced the concept to D-I softball and volleyball in 2017 with the creation of the NISC and NIVC.

In youth athletics, TCS fastpitch tournaments (including the 1,000-team Sparkler/Fireworks event) draw the nation’s finest club programs, and hundreds of college coaches attend TCS events for recruiting purposes. TCS produces the Omaha Slumpbuster, which is the world’s largest youth baseball tournament held during the NCAA College World Series. Each year more than 500 teams from 40 states arrive in Omaha for the event.

TCS is quickly becoming one of the top brands on the club volleyball scene with the success of the Triple Crown Volleyball NIT in Salt Lake City, UT. In 2018, the event will draw more than 440 teams from around the country with nearly every division I head coach in attendance to recruit.

For more information on Triple Crown Sports and the 100+ events visit: http://www.triplecrownsports.com.

About HotelPlanner.com:

HotelPlanner.com is the leading provider of online services in the global group hotel marketplace. Listed among the top 50 travel sites in the world and ranked number one in group travel, HotelPlanner.com is on track to produce nearly 1 million group leads this year, and is providing group hotel booking services to over 3,000 groups per day. The company’s robust technology and automated rate checkers provide customers with the guaranteed lowest available rates from a network of more than 100,000 quality hotel partners worldwide, making it easier and faster to book hotels for any corporate and leisure event. With its new eRFP group booking system, “Book-in-Block” and licensing technologies, HotelPlanner.com continues to advance the group booking process online for direct clients, market leading affiliates and hotel partners worldwide.

The company owns and operates Meetings.com, a premier site that provides information, planning and booking services for meetings and hotel stays for corporations, associations and business-to-business enterprises. By combining advanced technology with a highly experienced staff of professional meeting planners and travel specialists, Meetings.com quickly finds clients the perfect space at the best price for meetings large and small.

Customers can visit HotelPlanner.com online at http://www.hotelplanner.com, or on its mobile app, which provides users with the lowest, real-time hotel rates and availability, detailed hotel information and an easy booking tool right from the palm of their hand. They can also follow HotelPlanner.com on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google+, YouTube and its Everything’s Better Together blog.

Founded in 2002 by CEO Tim Hentschel and CIO John Prince, the company provides 24/7 customer service and has offices in London, England (European Headquarters), Hong Kong (Asian Headquarters), West Palm Beach, FL (USA Headquarters), and Las Vegas, Nevada.

HotelPlanner.com is proud to provide hotel reservation services to valued clients within the sports team and university, corporate, and government organizations. The company’s Pro Sports Team clients most notably include Matchroom Sport, Washington Redskins, Professional Bowlers Association, European Professional Golfers (EuroPro), Super League (Rugby), AFC Wimbledon, Euroleague Basketball, Millwall F.C., and Swansea FC. In terms of college travel, Universities such as Texas A&M, New Mexico State, Saint Mary’s College, Bradley University, University of Reno-Nevada, University of Illinois-Chicago, Northeastern University, Cal Poly, and California State University Northridge use HotelPlanner to negotiate their group travel and recruiting stays. Corporations such as CROMPCO, Jackson Motor Sports, National Grid, Chicago Bridge & Iron, Publix, Servpro and Government clients such as the State of Louisiana, State of Arizona, Government Services Agency, and US Communities also utilize HotelPlanner.com as their hotel procurement provider to negotiate hotel rates, book hotel reservations and provide excellent service year-round.