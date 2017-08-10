We sincerely appreciate Dr. Cooper coming in to partner with DVNF as it works to grow and to better meet the needs of our veterans. His knowledge, his experience, and his connections will be a tremendous asset to us.

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) announced that it will launch an advisory board, which will be chaired by Dr. Rory Cooper, the Director of the Human Engineering Research Laboratories (HERL).

The goal of the advisory board is to offer special counsel to the DVNF board of directors on the current and future trends of issues related to veterans. Of major importance to DVNF is the physical and mental health of veterans.

Dr. Cooper, a paralyzed Army veteran, has served as the Director of HERL for many years, and has established a stellar reputation among his peers in the veteran and scientific communities. He has successfully invented many state-of-the-art technologies that allow for increased mobility and quality of life among veterans and others with disabilities.

In a statement, Benny Bachand, President of the DVNF board of directors, lauded Dr. Cooper’s experience and the value he will bring to the organization:

“We sincerely appreciate Dr. Cooper coming in to partner with DVNF as it works to grow and to better meet the needs of our veterans. His knowledge, his experience, and his connections will be a tremendous asset to us. He is among the most respected people working to enhance the lives of veterans, and I can’t think of a better individual to serve as chair for DVNF’s advisory board.””

DVNF has worked with HERL in the past, supporting their research and development of new technologies for veterans with disabilities, as well as their training programs for veterans interested in a manufacturing career. For more, visit http://www.dvnf.org.

About DVNF:

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

We achieve this mission by:

