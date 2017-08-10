Susan Mickler Joins LifeAnswers Financial Group

We are excited to have Susan join LifeAnswers Financial Group. She has been a very successful recruiter in the life insurance industry for many years, said Vince Rokose, LifeAnswers' Vice President of Business Implementation and Development.

LifeAnswers Financial Group announced Susan Mickler joined the organization as they expand their business development team. Susan will be helping drive the national recruiting program to expand LifeAnswers’ reach to independent life insurance agents and financial specialists as a Business Development Manager.

LifeAnswers provides opportunities for anyone looking to start their own business, career or part-time opportunity. With a core focus on helping individuals build their business in the life insurance industry, LifeAnswers’ model supports financial professionals embracing new methods to achieve success.

“We are excited to have Susan join LifeAnswers Financial Group. She has been a very successful recruiter in the life insurance industry for many years. Her talents and experience will play a significant role as LifeAnswers Financial Group continues to grow and provide opportunities for independent insurance agents across the country.” said Vince Rokose, LifeAnswers’ Vice President of Business Implementation and Development.

Susan has an impressive background in building client relationships in the financial services industry. She began her financial services career in 2003 within the agency distribution side of a major life insurance carrier and has held multiple firm management roles as well as corporate implementation strategy and business development consulting positions. She has received several awards for her efforts involving recruiting and advisor marketing support at leading firms within the industry. Susan will lend her experience and valuable insight to LifeAnswers as they bring products and consumer retirement solutions to the field.

LifeAnswers is a direct to the agent marketing and life insurance sales opportunity that combines a next generation technology platform, a compound recruiting model and a top-of-industry compensation plan backed by progressive training, consumer lead and education systems. LifeAnswers has been designed for existing Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs) and independent insurance agents to achieve higher levels of success

More information about LifeAnswers Financial Group can be found at http://www.lifeanswersfg.com/why-lifeanswers or by contacting the company at info(at)LifeAnswersFG.com.