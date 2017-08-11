Rob Lowe, the respected actor, beloved by fans for his work in both movies and television programs, also has an additional role; host of the series "Success Files." This program takes a thoughtful look at a variety of topics that are of importance to today's modern society. The series has covered subjects from health issues to education and personal finance. The aim is to discuss topics that matter in the daily lives of "Success Files" viewers and present information that proves helpful for a greater understanding of the current environment. Lowe will serve host of a forthcoming episode which will focus on the interesting world of Culinary Education.

With the continued popularity of cooking shows and reality competitions, enrollment in culinary schools has increased substantially, with more and more Americans are seeing Culinary Education as a logical step in their career path. There are many pros and cons to pursuing such a career in the restaurant and food business that will be discussed in this episode. Becoming a renowned chef can be a very rewarding career, but there are many more positions that are possible with specialized programs.

The series is produced specifically for local Public Television and PBS Member Stations. The "Success Files" episodes offer consistent, quality content centered around important topics that affect daily life in the United States. The series has already received many accolades since its launch, even as its reach and exposure continue to grow larger.