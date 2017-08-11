Cambridge Security Seals (“CSS”), a leading American manufacturer of tamper-evident and loss prevention security seals, was issued a patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,178,228) by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative design of an injection mold and the mold manufacturing process. Among other advantages, the pioneering mold design enables a quick-change method for manufacturing different products by accommodating highly efficient transitions between variable dimensions, strengths, markings, and other features.

“Since its founding, Cambridge Security Seals has focused on achieving its vision of a continuously improving, customer-centric American manufacturing company,” explains Elisha Tropper, the company’s CEO. “This patent reinforces our longstanding dedication to innovation of products and processes to provide tangible benefits to our clientele and employees.”

Cambridge Security Seals manufactures a wide variety of its award-winning security seals in its New York headquarters and production facility. According to Brian Lyle, the company’s president, the patented process “enables CSS to offer a wider variety of customizable features while reducing costs and lead times.”

Founded in 2010, Cambridge Security Seals has grown into one of the leading and most inventive security seals manufacturers in the world. The company continues to invest heavily in research and development, and was ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in America.

CSS’s substantial year-over-year growth is, according to Lyle, “proof that our culture of innovation and commitment to American manufacturing can successfully deliver the highest quality and shortest lead times to a diverse and ever-increasing customer base.”

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, a privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.

The backbone of Cambridge Security Seals is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about Cambridge Security Seals, please visit [http://www.cambridgeseals.com.