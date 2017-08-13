The "Success Files" series, hosted by actor Rob Lowe, utilizes a conversational format that allows for greater exploration of the featured topics than typical talk shows or news magazine programs. Lowe, in addition to his career as a television and film actor, has taken on the role of host for this program that is produced for public television. Each episode focuses on one topic and offers an in-depth look into the subject matter that allows viewers to feel more informed and engaged at the conclusion of the program. An episode in production now will discuss the Preservation of Historical Buildings and how this work is affecting neighborhoods and communities throughout the United States.

Buildings that have received a historical designation must adhere to certain guidelines and regulations when preservation is completed. This preservation work can be incredibly complex and involved and requires a thorough understanding of the architecture from the period in which the structure was built. Many communities take great pride in their histories and view these structures as a tangible way to protect the customs from years past. Historical buildings are often used as museums and learning centers that enlighten both residents and guests on the way that life was lived many years ago.

Each "Success Files" episode is produced with the goal of creating content that viewers will find useful and interesting, while maintaining high production standards. The series has received acclaim from various sources, its reach is expected to expand.