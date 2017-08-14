Every day of the week, there’s somebody doing something with TOSCA.

TOSCA (Topology and Orchestration Specification for Cloud Applications) and CSAF (Common Security Advisory Framework) were both awarded the 2017 Open Standards Cup by the OASIS international consortium in recognition of exceptional advancements within the IT community.

Named as Outstanding Approved Standard, TOSCA addresses portability and operational management of cloud applications and services across their entire lifecycle. By defining the interoperable description of cloud-hosted services and applications, TOSCA enables automated management across cloud providers, regardless of underlying platform or infrastructure. The OASIS TOSCA Technical Committee is co-chaired by John Crandall of Brocade Communications and Paul Lipton of CA Technologies.

“We have tremendous technical leaders in the TOSCA TC,” said Lipton, accepting the Open Standards Cup award on behalf of the group. “Every day of the week, there’s somebody doing something with TOSCA and that explains why so many open source and commercial implementations already exist for the standard.”

Named as Outstanding New Initiative, CSAF defines a standard format for vendors to disclose cybersecurity vulnerabilities. CSAF enables greater interoperability among products, ensuring that structured, machine-readable security advisories can be produced and consumed much more broadly. The OASIS CSAF Technical Committee is chaired by Omar Santos of Cisco.

“CSAF started in ICASI, an organization that is not a standards body. ICASI supported CSAF’s transition to OASIS, which brought a great deal of new interest and support for our work,” said Santos at the presentation ceremony. “This award raises the bar for us to accomplish great things.”

Finalists in the Approved Standard category include the DocBook publishing standard, KMIP key management protocol, Business Document Naming and Design Rules, and XLIFF localization format. Finalists in the New Initiative category include OSLC Lifecycle Integration for Domains and MQTT (rechartered).

Links

TOSCA Acceptance Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlkPT2f7pOs

CSAF Acceptance Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiwAYnPBwtM

About OASIS

OASIS is a non-profit, international consortium that drives the development, convergence and adoption of open standards for the global information society. OASIS promotes industry consensus and produces worldwide standards for content technologies, digital experiences, security, privacy, cloud computing, IoT, and other areas. OASIS open standards offer the potential to lower cost, stimulate innovation, grow global markets, and protect the right of free choice of technology. OASIS members broadly represent the marketplace of public and private sector technology leaders, users, and influencers. The consortium has more than 5,000 participants representing over 600 organizations and individual members in 65+ countries.

# # #

For more information, please contact communications(at)oasis-open(dot)org or +1.941.284.0403.