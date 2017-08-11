Isagenix and Make-A-Wish surprise Triston

Isagenix International, a global health and wellness company, ended its annual 2017 Global Celebration event in Las Vegas by raising more than $500 thousand for Make-A-Wish® through fundraising and generous customer and corporate pledges. Additionally, Isagenix and Make-A-Wish surprised Triston, a 15-year-old diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, with an onstage reveal of his wish to travel to Hawaii. Nearly 15,000 attendees witnessed as Triston and his family learned his one-true-wish would come true.

From the earliest days of Isagenix, the company wanted to ensure that it was not only financially successful, but also influential in making a difference in communities. In 2016, Isagenix contributed $960,000 in contributions to charitable causes throughout the United States.

“Contribution is truly at the core of Isagenix and having the opportunity to impact families at this level is amazing,” said Kathy Coover, Isagenix co-owner and executive vice president. “Our organization gives back to many different charitable and civic causes; however, the one closest to my heart is Make-A-Wish because it brings hope to children and families in their most critical time.”

Since 2012, Isagenix has contributed more than $6.8 million to Make-A-Wish, which has helped to grant more than 800 wishes to deserving children with critical illnesses in twelve countries. This year alone, Isagenix has raised more than $2 million for Make-A-Wish. More than 550,000 customers and nearly 1,000 employees have the opportunity to contribute to Make-A-Wish on an ongoing basis through product purchase donations and payroll contributions.

For additional information about Isagenix and its partnership with Make-A-Wish, visit Isagenix.com, Wish.org or WorldWish.org.

To learn more about Isagenix, visit our Newsroom at Isagenix.com, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Isagenix, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Isagenix.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish® grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s largest wish-granting organization, serving children in nearly 50 countries on five continents. With the help of generous donors and more than 40,000 volunteers worldwide, Make-A-Wish grants a wish somewhere in the world every 17 minutes on average. Since 1980, it has granted more than 415,000 wishes to children around the world. For more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org and for more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Isagenix International

Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, energy, performance, healthy aging, and wealth creation. With more than 550,000 customers worldwide and more than 100 life-changing products, packs, and systems globally, the company is committed to producing Solutions to Transform Lives™. In 2017, Isagenix surpassed $5 billion in cumulative global sales through an independent network of associates in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Colombia, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. Isagenix is a privately owned company with headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.