Awardee Herb Parlato and Branches' Executive Director Brent McLaughlin

On Thursday, August 10th from 6:30pm-8:30pm, Branches, a local non-profit dedicated to providing essential services and life-changing opportunities to low-income children, youth and families, celebrated its 1st Annual Back to School Bash at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center Rooftop Terrace in Coral Gables. Over 100 guests attended and helped to raise funds so Branches’ Grow and Climb program children and youth can go back to school well-equipped and ready to learn.

Guests mixed and mingled as they enjoyed prosecco, wine and beer as well as delicious appetizers and treats provided by the featured restaurants which included: Sushi Maki, Seasons 52, Devon Seafood Grill, Pisco Y Nazca and PizzaRev. DJ Mayner kept the event fun and lively. Guests were also very excited about building backpacks as well as writing notes of encouragement for Branches students in need. The 1st Annual Back to School Bash was made possible thanks to the Premiere Sponsor, Team FootWorks, plus Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust and the University of Miami Health System.

In addition, Branches announced its Herbert C. Parlato Volunteer Award that evening, honoring Mr. Herb Parlato who has volunteered with Branches for over a decade. Since retiring in September of 2005, Herb spends several days a week at Branches Florida City, dedicating his time to mentoring, tutoring and serving as a role model to local children and youth. He speaks to them with respect and helps them to understand the value of self-respect. Herb helps students with homework each day after school and continuously challenges their minds. Herb is incredibly patient and kind and believes that each child deserves a chance to succeed. Herb teaches Branches’ students manners and important life skills and has helped out in every aspect of programming, from purchasing new soccer uniforms, buying fresh fruit for snacks to taking students out to restaurants to model proper etiquette. Herb is truly a model volunteer and adored by all children, youth, fellow volunteers and Branches staff.

“Branches is extremely proud to debut its Annual Volunteer Award and dedicate it to Mr. Herb Parlato who has served at Branches Florida City as a devoted volunteer for over a decade. Going forward, the Herbert C. Parlato Volunteer Award will recognize and honor someone who similarly is dedicated to serving our community to create positive change in the lives of children and families.” said Brent McLaughlin, Executive Director of Branches.

For more details about Branches’ work in the community, please visit http://www.branchesfl.org or contact Isabelle Pike at 305-442-8306 x1002 or ipike(at)branchesfl.org

About Branches

For over 40 years, Branches has made a positive impact in the community by delivering on its mission to serve, educate and inspire people through student, family and financial stability services. Branches provides long-term, holistic services for motivated individuals and families. We help people grow deeper and climb higher in life by building a foundation through education so they can achieve their goals and fulfill their potential. For more information about Branches, please contact Isabelle Pike at 305-442-8306 x1002 or ipike(at)branchesfl.org or visit Branches at http://www.branchesfl.org