New England College of Business Offers “Back to School” Scholarship

This 'Back to School' scholarship is intended to give students an additional financial incentive to go back to school this September.

New England College of Business (NECB) announced today that it is offering a “back to school” scholarship. New students who are enrolling in a degree or certificate program that starts on August 21, 2017 or September 5, 2017 are eligible to apply.

The “back to school” scholarship is available to both undergraduate students and graduate students who meet admissions criteria. There is no cost to apply for the scholarship.

In order to qualify, undergraduate students must be taking at least one course in both the September 5 and October 30 terms, and must transfer a minimum of 24 credits worth of approved courses. Students who are awarded the scholarship will receive a 50% discount off of one course’s tuition in both terms. The scholarship cannot be combined with any other institutional award.

Graduate students must be taking at least one course in each of the August 21, October 2 and November 13 terms. The scholarship will take the form of a 50% tuition discount in one course of the August term, and it can be combined with other institutional awards.

The “back to school” scholarship is not transferable, and cannot be used to pay for eResources fees or books. However, it can be awarded in addition to a corporate discount rate.

“At New England College of Business, we work hard to make education as affordable as possible,” said NECB President Howard Horton, Esq. “This 'Back to School' scholarship is intended to give students an additional financial incentive to go back to school this September.”

To apply for the scholarship, students must email scholarships(at)necb(dot)edu and request an application form. Interested graduate students must complete and submit the application by August 16, and undergraduates must apply by August 30.

About New England College of Business

Founded in 1909, New England College of Business (NECB) is a leading higher education institution offering quality education and online degrees at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Serving students across the United States, NECB is an online college accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and is licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. For information on NECB, visit https://www.necb.edu/, follow NECB on Twitter or connect with the school on Facebook.