Ouino Languages Adds New German Course For Learners

“Guten Tag! Sprechen Sie Deutsch?” Or, in English, “Hello! Do you speak German?”. Some 50 million Americans claim a German ancestry, with about 1.06 million of them speaking the language of their ancestors. Thanks to Ouino Languages’ new German course, that is all set to change.

With German already spoken by 100 million people worldwide and the official language of six European nations, this West Germanic language is also one of the most popular languages to learn as a second or third language.

Its popularity has made it important in business, and while the language itself can seem like a tongue twister with complex grammar, Ouino’s new German course has a radical new multi-sensory approach designed to ease learners into speaking this historic and culture-filled language.

“We always try to steer our development toward what our users are requesting. We have made a lot of significant improvements throughout the years, and we have expanded our language availability to meet our customers’ needs,” said Tim Pelletier, co-founder of Ouino Languages. “German is obviously a very important language, and we are excited to add it to our collection. With its new additional features, Ouino is the course that German learners worldwide have been waiting for.”

Ouino’s software is compatible with multiple operating systems, including iOS and Android for mobile learning. The German version’s new features, including extra exercises, allow for a faster retention of words while improving overall fluency upon completion of the course.

Ouino Languages provides a complete, multi-sensory language learning system for French, German, Spanish, and Italian. The company's ease of use and accessibility have won it many awards for excellence and fans worldwide.

