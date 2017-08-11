YourMembership partners with Credly The demand for new skills and certifications is only growing among association members. The integration of Credly into YM's learning management system allows us to extend the value of digital credentials to the associations and memberships we serve.

YourMembership (YM), a leading cloud-based software and service provider for associations and member-based organizations worldwide, and digital credential pioneer Credly today announced a partnership which will allow associations to create and award digital credentials to members, recognizing professional skills and certifications. The integration of Credly with YM’s Crowd Wisdom™—a cloud-based learning management system, opens access to YM users around the world.

At a time when more than 170 million Americans consider themselves lifelong learners, associations are capitalizing on their unique connection to industry to offer workforce relevant training and professional development and distinctions to their members. Digital credentials issued by associations allow professionals to digitally share verified evidence of their skills and competencies through email and via professional and social networks, as well as verified skill profiles. In turn, employers can discover candidates who meet job requirements, unlocking opportunities for professionals at any stage in their career.

“The demand for new skills and certifications is only growing among association members,” said Tamer Ali, Senior Vice President, Careers and Education at YourMembership. “The integration of Credly into our learning management system allows us to extend the value of digital credentials to the associations and memberships we serve.”

“Associations benefit from a distinct advantage in that they engage with members over a lifetime,” said Jonathan Finkelstein, founder and CEO of Credly. “As members seek to distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowded marketplace, associations are taking the lead by providing clear, verified signals to employers and customers. Our partnership with YM provides a seamless way for associations to recognize learning and empower members.”

