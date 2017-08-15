"Zingtree helps Retail & eCommerce organizations speed up problem-solving, increase conversion rates, reduce bounce rates and drive overall customer satisfaction."

Zingtree, the industry leading toolkit for building interactive decision trees, has announced that it’s robust platform is now available for Retail & eCommerce companies.

Zingtree’s solution for Retail & eCommerce makes it easy for customers to quickly and easily find the correct product or service for their needs - all without having to interact with a customer service representative. Just in time for the hectic online shopping that back-to-school season brings, Zingtree decision trees allow eCommerce businesses to guide customers to the right products and help deliver customer service quickly -- even on mobile.

By presenting the potential customer with a series of guided steps, their decision trees help Retail & eCommerce organizations speed up problem-solving, increase conversion rates, reduce bounce rates and drive overall customer satisfaction. With their unique solution, Zingtree has already supported companies like Phoenix Bats, Parrot and others, to increase sales and improve customer experience.

“We see a real opportunity to help companies better deliver on their promises to their customers. By utilizing interactive decision trees, our retail and eCommerce customers can be sure that their customers find the right product, while also ensuring customer service personnel follow the proper procedures in the case of returns or exchanges,” said Bill Dettering, Zingtree Founder and CEO.

Zingtree’s solution for Retail & eCommerce includes:



Easy-to-build decision trees that can be customized, completed start to finish, and deployed without coding.

Capability to embed trees directly into any web page, and customize with fonts, colors and other CSS styles to match the corporate brand.

Integrations with Wordpress, Help Desk and CRM systems - over 750 apps.

Detailed analytics that give decision makers deep insight into what products customers like, and what decision paths their customers are taking.

Learn more about Zingtree for Retail & eCommerce by visiting: https://zingtree.com/application/retail.php

About Zingtree

Zingtree was developed to empower companies to give their customers a quick, efficient and intelligent way of getting answers quickly. By providing an easy, yet powerful way for companies to create, refine and embed interactive decision trees and troubleshooters, Zingtree’s services are at the heart of any company-to-consumer interaction. Besides improving the quality of customer support and call center interactions, Zingtree’s users also include product teams seeking to gain deeper insight into the user behavior, and sales and marketing teams looking to qualify leads and increase conversions. Zingtree is privately held and headquartered outside of San Francisco, California. https://zingtree.com