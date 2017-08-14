WSOC Partners with Local Marketing and Media Company

WSOC-TV and National Amateur Sports (NAS) have announced a 2017-18 school year partnership to highlight WSOC’s commitment to local school districts through high school athletics, as well as academics.

The partnership will be displayed through their assistance in promoting an athletics coach’s tool to streamline data and content for high schools as well as the data analytics program for students interested in math and sports, the StatSquad STEM program. NAS will offer this video curriculum free of charge to any high school or middle school involved with the program.

In addition, WSOC will provide National Amateur Sports with their “Friday Night Lights Weather Forecast Presented by Severe Weather Center 9”. As the official forecaster for Charlotte Mecklenburg Sports, Steve Udelson and WSOC will develop a custom forecast for games within the district. This is Charlotte’s only live local radar, and it will be promoted through National Amateur Sports on social media and email campaigns. The announcements will update players and families on the weather forecast throughout the football season.

James Shipley, Founder and President of National Amateur Sports, explained, “We are extremely excited about the partnership with WSOC as it exemplifies their commitment to our communities and the students in these communities.”

The StatSquad STEM program, “powered by Ortho Carolina,” provides an opportunity for students to collect, input, edit and analyze the data from their very own athletic programs in a highly collaborative environment. The program will provide continuous improvement to athletics by delivering quality information to the online platform in order to make deeper connections within its community of students and families.

National Amateur Sports brings school communities and corporations together by building a community wide digital strategy. This digital strategy builds efficiencies in communication, simplifies the registration process and reduces inequities across schools.

For more information about National Amateur and its partnerships, visit their website at http://www.nasathletics.com/.