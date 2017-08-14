AssuredPartners Acquires Naught-Naught Agency

"The addition of Naught-Naught Agency will complement our current expansion throughout the United States.", stated Tom Riley, President and COO of AssuredPartners.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Naught-Naught Agency based in Jefferson City, Missouri. Naught-Naught Agency focuses on large and small business insurance as well as personal insurance. The team of 124 will continue under the operational leadership of CEO Tom Naught, President Rick Naught and Secretary Harry Naught. Naught-Naught Agency is one of the largest Agencies in Missouri with 12 locations.

“Naught-Naught Agency was established in 1972 with the goal of putting our vast expertise to work while providing diversified insurance solutions,” stated CEO Tom Naught. “Since this time, we have created one of the largest independent insurance agencies in Missouri. We have attracted the best talent and provide our clients with unsurpassed products and price without sacrificing service.”

“The union with AssuredPartners will allow us to be part of a national agency while allowing us the ability to run our local operations,” said President Rick Naught. “AssuredPartners is pleased to have the exceptional team from Naught-Naught Agency join the operations while allowing us to welcome the many valued client partnerships to continue to grow,” said AssuredPartners Regional President Randy Larsen.

President and COO Tom Riley stated, “The addition of Naught-Naught Agency will complement our current expansion throughout the United States. Having this expanded focus in the Missouri area adds value and expertise statewide and we’re excited to incorporate the new partnership into the organization.”

For more information about Naught-Naught Agency, please visit: http://www.naught-naught.com.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $885 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 190 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 170 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis(at)assuredptr(dot)com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

