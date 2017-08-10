Cybereason Announces DEEP 2017 Event

Cybereason, the leading provider of behavioral-based enterprise attack protection, including endpoint detection and response, next-generation antivirus, and active monitoring services, today announces its inaugural industry event: DEEP 2017. This invite-only forum will feature dynamic thought leaders from the security industry and beyond including Steve Wozniak and Dan Ariely. Taking place on October 3rd and 4th at the Liberty Hotel in Boston, the format will include short, thoughtful talks that ask deep and smart questions and inspire audience participation.

“The security industry is overdue for a new approach,” said Lior Div, co-founder and CEO, Cybereason. “In order to truly protect people and information in this digital, connected world, we have to foster fresh thinking. DEEP 2017 will be a platform that brings together maverick thought leaders to inspire, to enable and to equip our industry with the tools to ultimately reverse the adversary’s advantage in our favor.”

Current speakers span the technology industry across public and private sectors and include:

Steve Wozniak: Legendary Apple Co-Founder

Dan Ariely: New York Times best-selling author of The (Honest) Truth About Dishonesty and Predictably Irrational; Professor, Duke University

Robert Bigman: Former Chief Information Security Officer of the CIA (1982-2012)

Ari Schwartz: Former Senior Director for Cybersecurity, United States National Security Council at The White House

Laura Louthan: Founder, Angel Cybersecurity; Former Director of Security, Sephora

Hans Olsen: Assistant Undersecretary for Homeland Security; Senior Advisor, Anti-Terrorism and Cyber Security, Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security

Ran Levi: Science author; Host and producer of Israel's most popular independent podcast.

For speaker and program updates or to request an invite to the event, please visit: DEEP 2017.

