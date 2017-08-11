Georgia United Credit Union Crashes Canby Lane Elementary

Georgia United Credit Union team members and volunteers worked with contractors during the event to transform the courtyard from weeds to an outdoor classroom

Georgia United Credit Union hosted their 4th annual School Crashers program, which offers Georgia schools the opportunity to apply for a facility makeover. The goal of the program is to bring communities together to support local schools and their school systems. In the past, this program has resulted in higher test scores and attendance rates at schools that have been “crashed”.

After receiving over 330 nominations, Canby Lane Elementary School, located at 4150 Green Hawk Drive, was chosen as Georgia United’s 2017 main School Crashers event. Georgia United team members, Canby Lane faculty, professional contractors and the community came together on Friday, July 21, 2017 and Saturday, July 22, 2017 to crash this school built in 1960. Several significant improvement projects were completed during these two days, including the installation of a courtyard classroom, mini murals throughout the elementary, installing carpet in the media center and front office, painting bathroom walls and hallways, adding plants and foliage to the area around the flag post, creating blacktop games – like four square and many other projects.

Canby Lane Elementary is a Title 1 School and also received several SPLOST improvement projects this summer, including a new A/C unit.

Georgia United gives special thanks to DeKalb County School District for donating interior and exterior paint, Mohawk Industries for providing carpet and adhesive, Coca-Cola for providing 1,200 beverages for volunteers, Home Depot Foundation for supplying the courtyard lumber and landscaping timbers, 680 The Fan for bringing snacks for the volunteers, Chick-fil-A Foundation and Tin Lizzy’s for feeding our volunteers, Signs by Tomorrow for helping us promote our sponsor banner during the event via signage and our paid media partners, Star 94, Q100 and 99x.

The “before and after” photos are available at gucu.org/schoolcrashers and Canby Lane Elementary parents and students saw the improvements when school started in August.

