Guitarist Camille Nelson to Release New Album

Camille Nelson, a musician specializing in acoustic-driven folk music, will be releasing her first full-length studio album with Stone Angel Music titled Lead Me Home on August 18th. Blending elements of folk, classical, bluegrass, and new age music, Lead Me Home features relaxed, intricate acoustic guitar melodies of both traditional and original hymns accompanied by a string ensemble with guest artists, Alex Sharpe (formerly of Celtic Woman), her brother Steven Sharp Nelson of The Piano Guys and Ryan Shupe of Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband.

“There is nothing like home. It’s where love is and where relationships grow,” said Nelson. “I truly feel this album embodies all the peace and happiness that I associate with home and so for me, it was the perfect title choice. Using emotive, reminiscent, and peaceful melodies I feel that I’m able to capture that genuine essence of what it means to be home.”

Camille was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah and started violin at the age of 6 and guitar at the age of 15. She draws musical and creative inspiration from her travels abroad. She’s visited more than 70 countries, integrating a uniquely multicultural perspective into songwriting following years living in South Africa, Germany, Switzerland, and Italy. Camille currently teaches graduate courses in management, communication and leadership at the local University and holds Ph.D. in Leadership Studies.

In 2009, Camille collaborated with producer Giles Reaves to release her debut album, First Words, under the independent label known as Dimmi Records. Camille later earned a publishing contract for more expansive television and film placement.

“My first album really developed from my early influences while Lead Me Home is the album that I feel has really brought my influences full circle” said Nelson. “On this album I am incorporating so many different musical elements that represent the passionate, multi-genre artist I have become over the years.”

Camille signed with Paul Cardall’s label, Stone Angel Music in early 2017 and worked with Trevor Price as the engineer and producer of Lead Me Home.

Lead Me Home is now available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon. The album release party will be held on August 18th from 6pm to 8pm at Deseret Book in City Creek. For details on the album release party please visit, https://www.facebook.com/events/1988560238038773/.

About Camille Nelson

Camille Nelson is a musician specializing in acoustic-driven folk music. Classically trained in guitar and violin, Camille creates fresh and kinetic melodies combined with unique guitar percussion. These compositions convey elaborate and heartfelt stories using the entirety of her instrument. Her songwriting style has been influenced by artists from U2 to Brahms, while her playing style reflects influences from fingerstyle artists Kaki King and Andy Mckee. Audiences are introduced to elements of classical string arrangements with atmospheric guitars and vocals for a modern edge.

About Stone Angel Music

Stone Angel Music is an independent record label specializing in instrumental music founded in 1999 by three-time No.1 Billboard recording artist Paul Cardall. For more information please visit, http://www.stoneangelmusic.com/about/.