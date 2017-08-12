On July 10th, 2017 Todor Yotov, Chairman and CEO of WikiEye, discussed the universal safe and direct access to Open Educational Resources in the context of Edu-Centric Search Technologies in his talk “Global Mobile Learning – Transforming Current Challenges into Opportunities.” The presentation was part of the ‘Promoting Digital Innovations for SDG 4’ session of The International Forum on ICT and Education 2030 in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China.

The Forum was co-organized by UNESCO and the Government of the People’s Republic of China and convened senior government officials, senior representatives of international organizations, executives of ICT companies, eminent researchers and practitioners.

The focus of the Forum was the harnessing of ICT to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 for Education 2030 and WikiEye was invited as a contributor to the global agenda for disruptive digital innovations in educational technology and online search.

As part of the identification and promotion of flagship projects to leverage ICT and take forward SDG 4 – Education 2030, Todor Yotov put forward a blueprint for an accessible and always-free global eLearning environment embracing the concepts of safety-by-design and inclusiveness of authoritative educational and informational resources. A key to the success of WikiEye’s Edu-Centric Online Search model is the continuity and homogeneity of benefits (relevance and quality) and user experience (speed, visual appeal and uniformity) across a diverse and comprehensive global resource base. The presentation is accessible at: https://wikieye.com/events/unesco-education-2030-mobile-learning.html

About WikiEye:

WikiEye is a private technology firm based in Sofia. It was founded in 2013 with the objective to remove the barriers to education, promote online learning and reading and give all persons equal learning and professional development opportunities regardless of their social, cultural or economic backgrounds while respecting fundamental rights to privacy, intellectual ownership and safety. The main products of WikiEye are the global editorial search engine and technology, the portfolio of EduTech and eLearning tools and the digital solutions for banks’ loan portfolios, analysis, structuring and management of credit assets. For additional information about WikiEye, please visit https://wikieye.com