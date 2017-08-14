“Social media has the maturity and reach to be an integral component of higher education marketing campaigns,” says Michael Stoner, president and co-founder of mStoner.

mStoner, Inc. is proud to announce a new partnership with the Social Media Strategies Summit in sponsoring the EDU Hall of Fame award. The EDU Hall of Fame award honors colleges and universities that have achieved success in integrating social media into their marketing efforts.

In its inaugural year, the EDU Hall of Fame award recognizes social media success in the following six categories:



Most creative use of video

Best higher ed administrator using social media

Best showcase of faculty research and innovation through social media

Best use of a mascot in social media

Best overall social media presence

Best use of social media with a live event

“Social media has the maturity and reach to be an integral component of higher education marketing campaigns,” says Michael Stoner, president and co-founder of mStoner. “We’re thrilled to partner with SMSS to take a more active role in recognizing and celebrating institutions for their hard work in this medium.”

mStoner has devoted years of research to exploring how colleges and universities can strategically use social media to build their brands and to engage their audiences. mStoner’s first book, “Social Works: How #HigherEd Uses #SocialMedia to Raise Money, Build Awareness, Recruit Students, and Get Results,” offers models and case studies proving that social media is an essential communications channel for recruitment, fundraising, and building awareness. “#FollowTheLeader: Lessons in Social Media Success from #HigherEd CEOs” addresses how higher ed leaders can effectively amplify their voice on social to engage constituents.

For the past seven years, mStoner has partnered with the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) to conduct research with advancement and marketing professionals. The resulting white papers uncover trends and share in-depth case studies focused on social media’s growing role in fundraising and alumni engagement.

mStoner also conducts annual “mythbusting” research with the National Research Center for College & University Admissions (NRCCUA) to identify the marketing and communication channels that are most effective in reaching prospective teen students. In each annual white paper, mStoner explores social media usage at each stage of the admissions cycle

“Partnering with mStoner was an obvious choice,” says Breanna Jacobs, SMSS conference organizer. “Their commitment to exploring how colleges and universities can get real results with social media is unmatched.”

Higher ed marketers can enter their institution’s work or the work of another institution by 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Oct. 10, 2017. Winners will be announced at this year’s #SMSsummit on Nov. 2, 2017.