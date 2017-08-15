MJR Universal Grand Cinema 16 installs Christie

Our industry supply partner Entertainment Supply & Technologies continues to delight us with their expert advice and professional manner in representing Christie products and other technologies of value to our firm

Installation of award-winning Christie® projectors for the best visual experiences have ensured that MJR Universal Grand Cinema 16 in Warren, Michigan has thrilled movie audiences viewing major movie releases like Despicable Me 3, War for the Planet of the Apes and Spiderman: Homecoming this summer.

MJR Digital Cinemas operate multiplex cinemas in 10 locations throughout Michigan and opened the Universal Grand Cinema 16 multiplex venue in Warren ahead of schedule, in time for the most highly-anticipated summer blockbuster season in recent years.

The new Universal Grand Cinema 16 multiplex has 16 auditoriums and all feature Christie digital projectors, which deliver “the MJR Epic Experience” for moviegoers.

The Christie installation at this newest MJR Digital Cinema venue are made up of eight Christie CP2215 Digital Cinema Projector and eight Christie CP2220 Digital Cinema Projector, which have earned a reputation as “industry workhorses” among Christie’s global customer base.

Visitors to MJR Universal Grand Cinema 16 experience spectacular amenities, including:

Luxury recliners in all 16 auditoriums

CaptiView Closed Captioning Devices and Fidelio Wireless Systems

4 auditoriums with 3D capability

The MJR Digital Cinema Studio Bar

Pepsi Spire drink dispensers with 500 different soft drink combinations

“Our industry supply partner Entertainment Supply & Technologies continues to delight us with their expert advice and professional manner in representing Christie products and other technologies of value to our firm, ensuring that we fulfill our vision of making MJR Digital Cinemas the best venues in the State of Michigan to view a movie,” said Mike Mihalich, President, MJR.

Barney Bailey, president and CEO, Entertainment Supply & Technologies (http://www.ensutec.com/about/who-we-are/), commented that “MJR Digital Cinemas and ES&T continue to work closely to deliver a fantastic experience, every time, to every MJR ticket holder. Working with recognized industry-leading manufacturers like Christie, we look forward to assisting our client with the development of more innovative venues in the future.”

Current locations of the MJR multiplex entertainment venues in Michigan are:

Adrian Digital Cinema 10

Brighton Towne Square Digital Cinema 20

Chesterfield Crossing Digital Cinema 16

Marketplace Digital Cinema 20

Partridge Creek Digital Cinema

14 Southgate Digital Cinema 20

Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16

Universal Grand Cinema 16

Waterford Digital Cinema 16

Westland Grand Cinema 16

