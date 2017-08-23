DocsInk's solution has been an integral part of USI's commitment to 110% quality care.

UltraSound Services Inc. (USI) recently adopted DocsInk’s HIPAA compliant messaging services, which has contributed to impressive growth for the San Diego, CA based ancillary service company.

“During the time we’ve been using DocsInk for secure messaging, we’ve seen over a 400% increase in revenue, with an equally positive impact on our internal efficiencies,” said USI CEO Scott Lehamn. “Their solution has been an integral part of our commitment to 110% quality care. We believe patient health information security is just as important as the hands-on care our sonographers and doctors provide.” Lehamn explained DocsInk’s messaging platform allows USI to communicate information on patients, indications or ‘reason for exam’, ordering physicians and attending nurses for patient exams ordered by their hospital clients which include Vibra Hospital of San Diego and Kindred Hospital of San Diego.

USI supplies the imaging equipment and staff to point-of-care and outpatient facilities. They are contracted with Medicare, Medi-Cal, HMOs and Scripps Health. And, are heavily focused on serving Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in San Diego and Riverside counties. USI recently claimed Family Health Centers of San Diego – one of the largest networks of health centers in Southern California, and one of the top 10 largest community clinic organizations in the country.

DocsInk, a North Carolina based healthcare software company, is a HIPPA-secure SaaS solution that offers a simple clinical communication platform that permits for secure messaging and file sharing which has allowed USI to better communicate with their field staff and streamline their work process. DocsInk also provides a mobile charge capture and Chronic Care Management (CCM) management solution which has proven to help medical providers save time, maximize revenue and improve care coordination.

“We are very pleased to hear of USI’s recent expansion due in part to the adoption of our messaging services,” said DocsInk CEO Julie Thomas. “At DocsInk, we are committed to providing simple solutions that address the most complex problems in healthcare. We believe allowing stakeholders to easily create secure, collaborative networks is the key to improving efficiency, quality care and health outcomes.”

About Ultrasound Services, Inc.

Ultrasound Inc. Services (USI) is an outpatient ultrasound and cardiovascular service line for San Diego and Riverside County physicians and hospitals. Their cloud-based cardiac imaging solutions revolutionize practices by providing comprehensive imaging at the point of care; including echocardiograms, vascular, arterial, OB-GYN, MSK and general ultrasound services. Their solutions include sonographers, equipment, interpreting physicians and cloud-based reports. To learn more about USI contact Scott Lehman at 858-874-3626, scott@ultrasoundservicesinc.com or visit http://www.ultrasoundservicesinc.com/.

About DocsInk

DocsInk’s mobile application is available for download in iTunes and Google Play. Designed for use by medical providers who render patient care in hospitals, surgical facilities, multiple outpatient offices, skilled nursing facilities, ACO’s, and home health agencies, DocsInk addresses the financial, communication and ease of use needs of medical professionals with the following integrated functionality: mobile charge capture, secure texting and messaging, integrated on­call calendar, referral/consult management, automated admission and discharge notifications, sharing of clinical data and images, transitional care/patient discharge dashboards, billing dashboards, and reporting and data analytics. To learn more about DocsInk or schedule a demo, contact Linda Powell at 888-577-7409 or visit​: ​https://docsink.com/.