Top Houston Plastic Surgeon Offers Concierge Services

Recently voted Houston’s Top Doctors in HTexas magazine, Dr. Rukmini “Vinaya” Rednam distinguishes herself once more by being among Houston’s first plastic surgeons to offer boutique and concierge services. With these services, her elite clientele receives the highest quality plastic surgery care without disrupting busy schedules and maintaining the utmost discretion in the comfort of their home, hotel room, and office.

During scheduled visits, patients receive an in-depth one-on-one consultation for procedures and if desired can experience minor cosmetic procedures such as Botox, Dysport, Injectables, Peels and minor laceration repair. As a highly experienced plastic and reconstructive surgeon, patients can expect sterile instruments, refined technique, and absolute privacy with Dr. Rukmini Rednam. Her philosophy of creating, “an environment built on trust and compassion where patients feel open and relaxed during preoperative, surgical and postoperative care,” remains authentic with her new exclusive service.

Dr. Rukimini Rednam specializes in all areas of plastic surgery including aesthetic surgery of the face, breast, and body, including body contouring following massive weight loss, hair restoration, and transplantation. She has a special interest in reconstructive surgery of the entire body with a focus on breast reconstruction, specifically microvascular free transfer techniques.

All boutique and concierge services, except laceration repair, are available by appointment only on select Saturday and Sundays for your convenience. Dr. Rednam is also available in-office at the Houston Plastic Craniofacial and Sinus Surgery facilities located in Memorial and The Woodlands. To schedule an appointment or consultation, please visit http://drrukminirednam.com/concierge-service/ or call 713-791-0700.