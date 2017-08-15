The video gives step-by-step instructions and useful tips on installing the thermal reflecting foil, tubing base modules, heat plates, pex tubing, and backer board that are the separate elements of the EasyFloor system.

Installation over plywood or concrete subfloors is covered as well as detailed instructions for the use of various final-floor coverings, such as engineered wood, carpeting, vinyl, and ceramic tile. Both do-it-yourselfers and professional installers will find the video informative and helpful whether the job is new construction or a remodel.

