UNCF unites the community for a great cause—education—as it hosts the fifth anniversary Mayor’s Luncheon at the downtown Hyatt Regency on August 18, 2017. Networking and registration starts at 1 p.m. The luncheon will begin promptly at noon. The event brings together more than 250 of Houston’s business, civic and education leaders who support UNCF’s efforts in providing resources to minority students in pursuit of higher education and operational support to UNCF’s 37 member institutions. Mayor Sylvester Turner will deliver the keynote address, which will emphasize the importance of education in securing better communities for us all.

“I continue to use the phrase, ‘In Houston, if we can dream it, we can do it.’ It bears repeating because we must constantly do the work that gives that belief its power,” said Mayor Turner. “And I am always so pleased to have the UNCF as a key partner in that work. UNCF scholarships turn education dreams into reality.”

Events such as the Mayor’s Luncheon are vitally important in providing the necessary resources for Texas students to get to and through college. Last year, UNCF awarded 240 Texan students with scholarships totaling $708,320 and raised $30,000 from the luncheon in support of these efforts.

With the support of this year’s sponsors, UNCF continues the diligent work of investing in young people. Sponsors of the luncheon are Benny Agosto, Air Liquide, CenterPoint Energy, H-E-B, Dr. Ka-Ron Wade, Jackson Walker LLP and Shell Oil Company.

For more information on how you can invest in better futures or to purchase tickets, please visit uncf.org or call Juana Collins at 713-942-8623.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.