Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC will exhibit at the 2017 Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance Region 4 Tradeshow. Key area chemical plant representatives attend LCIA's Region 4 tradeshow to get an inside look at a wide variety of products and services that suppliers and vendors have to offer. The tradeshow also offers superb industry networking opportunities. It is being held August 16, 2017 in Lake Charles, Louisiana at L’auberge Casino Resort.

Vanguard Modular Building Systems' display will provide information demonstrating the wide-ranging capabilities of modular buildings for the chemical industry, from temporary relocatable building solutions of any size, to high-end turn-key permanent modular construction.

About Vanguard Modular

Vanguard Modular Building Systems, LLC is a custom modular building dealer supplying temporary and permanent modular offices, classrooms, and specialty buildings to industries including: chemical, education, oil & gas, government, commercial, industrial, healthcare, energy, corrections, and more. Our experienced team is uniquely equipped to provide clients with tailored solutions that solve their individual space needs. We offer the flexibility of lease, purchase, and financing options.

