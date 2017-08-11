25% OFF on calls to India on August 15, and 2 calling credit prizes for Indians abroad on PhoneIndia.com Facebook page! Best service at best rate. (Pardha Saradhi Karempudi on Trustpilot.com)

PhoneIndia.com, the platform that offers expat services to Indians abroad, has two offers on Independence Day for international calls. On August 15, 2017, anyone who calls India using PhoneIndia.com balance gets 25% discount on his/her phone talks. Plus, Indians abroad are invited to win the Facebook contest prize, that includes Voice Credit for international calls. The Facebook prize of $10 Voice Credit includes over 800 minutes to call India or a different number of minutes for other destinations and is open until August 15, 2017. No contract is needed to be a PhoneIndia.com customer, and the big advantage is that one saves money on phone bills, while getting many extras for free, and being treated with care by the support team. One needs an account on the website to benefit of all the features and extras: https://phoneindia.com/buy/voice

Before India's Independence Day, between August 11-15, there is a contest running on Facebook for Indians living abroad: https://www.facebook.com/PhoneIndia/

The challenge on Facebook is to share a family photo in a comment and meet the Indian expat community at a personal level. Every comment enters the contest automatically. 2 winners will be randomly picked by a spinning wheel tool and will be announced on August 16. The 2 prizes consist of $10 Voice Credit each, that can be used to call India or any other destination on the website.

On August 15, Indians abroad get 25% price drop on calls to India, with the Voice Credit loaded in the online account with PhoneIndia.com. The minimum purchase on the website is $2, which brings 161 minutes to call India, or a different number of minutes for other destinations. Those unfamiliar with the service can easily afford to test it. The best part about Voice Credit is that it never expires, and can be used anytime necessary with no penalties or other constraints.

Loyalty points called Thank You points are added automatically in one's account on every purchase. They can be later used as Voice Credit to make calls that cost nothing.

There are more advantages pointed out by existing customers on review platforms like Trustpilot:

-Calls can be made with or without Internet connection, which does not limit the caller, but on the contrary.

-An Access Number is used to make calls without any 3G, 4G or WiFi; a specific number should be used according to the area where one lives, and the whole list of Access Numbers to pick from is available on PhoneIndia.com.

-The calling service works the same way with the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available on AppStore and Google Play.

-All history and transactions are listed in one's online account on the website or accessible through the app.

-Several expat services can be acquired using the same account: Voice Credit for multiple international destinations, Mobile Recharge for mobile credit transfers to mobile phones in India, and monthly plans with up to 3000 minutes to India for as low as $19,99 per month.

-Payment is possible in any currency, and from any country with Internet access.

-All major cards and PayPal accounts are accepted for transactions on PhoneIndia.com.

-Security is the highest possible thanks to strong safety measures, as the label on the website shows.

-Quality is a priority, so it is high.

-Rates are economical.

-An international support team is available 24/7, and waiting time is few seconds at most.

PhoneIndia.com is a service dedicated to the Indians in the USA, Canada, Australia, Asia, and Europe, as well as travelers and India fans. The service is a brand of KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction and transparency of service. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.