Philadelphia Marathon Launches New Story Maps Online

“Both the Marathon and Half Marathon courses are loaded with historical sites and great points of interest. These maps will give runners a very good idea of what they will experience on November 18th and 19th.”

A new offering is now available to those interested in running the Philadelphia Marathon or Half Marathon or maybe even those just interested in the many points of interest along each course. Story maps have been added to http://www.philadelphiamarathon.com for both the full and half marathon. Each offers a unique opportunity to preview the race routes with overhead map images while also receiving an education on the many historic and cultural landmarks by way of the captioned pictorials.

“We are pleased to announce that the story maps have been added to the Website,” said Philadelphia Marathon Executive Director Leo Dignam. “It was a lot of work to get the maps completed but I know they will be both useful and entertaining tools for runners and visitors alike.”

Among the highlighted landmarks on the story maps are the Franklin Institute, the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“We can offer a running experience that no other course can match,” Dignam added. “Both the Marathon and Half Marathon courses are loaded with historical sites and great points of interest. These maps will give runners a very good idea of what they will experience on November 18th and 19th.”

Maps are accessible by visiting http://www.philadelphiamarathon.com and selecting the tab titled "THE RACES." Go to either the Marathon or Half Marathon page. Those clicking on the maps will see a landing page followed by a general overview page that shows each respective course in its entirety. Included there are elevation maps for each race.

The Marathon course has long had a reputation for being relatively flat and fast. The Half Marathon route also promises to be a fast one this year. Feedback soon after last year’s Half Marathon made it clear that runners preferred more of a city course. The result is a 2017 course that features 10 miles through Philadelphia city streets. This represents a complete reversal of 2016, whereby 10 of the 13 miles were run in Fairmount Park.

All of the map views offer the ability to zoom in or out. Those visiting the site can choose to view the pages in order or skip around.

Registration is ongoing. Interested runners can register online at: http://philadelphiamarathon.com.

About the Philadelphia Marathon

The Philadelphia Marathon weekend welcomes nearly 30,000 runners, 60,000 spectators, and 3,000 volunteers each year. Race Weekend 2017 features the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 19; the Half Marathon, 8K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, November 18; and a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo on Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18. Race participants pass many of Philadelphia's famous attractions on the swift and scenic USATF-certified course, which is a Boston qualifier. Take the first step to experiencing 26.2 miles of fun, beauty, history and excitement by registering at philadelphiamarathon.com.

# # #