Vectorworks Announces Seven New Speakers for 2017 Design Summit

Vectorworks, Inc., a global design and BIM software developer for the architecture, landscape and entertainment design industries, announces the addition of seven new speakers to the schedule for the 2017 Vectorworks Design Summit, to be held Monday, September 18 to Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland.

The conference will include 35 speakers, more than 75 hours of hands-on training, one-on-one technical support and networking events. Attendees will also get an inside view of Vectorworks® software’s future development cycle, including new features in the soon-to-be-released 2018 version of the application.

“The fervor, overall enthusiasm and passion that has been on display among attendees at each of our past two Design Summits has made this a must-attend event for Vectorworks enthusiasts around the world,” said Nicole Davison, vice president of sales at Vectorworks. “From thought-provoking and inspirational keynote speakers, to tremendous training and learning, to the design-focused interactive activities and social events with Vectorworks staff, the Summit is truly a can’t-miss event. We can’t wait to continue our annual occasion to share in our mutual passion for transforming the world through great design.”

Speakers and Continuing Education Opportunities

As previously announced, Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar and Brad Cloepfil, AIA, NCARB, founding principal of Allied Works Architecture, will deliver the keynote addresses. The first keynote, led by Sarkar, will include an introduction to the latest features in Vectorworks 2018. He will also invite industry leaders to share their business success stories, including, Paul Beaty-Pownall, MA, Dip, RIBA, managing director at bpr architects ltd; Marc Pancera, MSc ETH Arch, head of BIM and associate at IttenBrechbühl; Adam Greenspan, partner at PWP Landscape Architecture; and Remco Teunissen, owner at RTN Showsupport.

In addition to Beaty-Pownall and Pancera, the new speakers added to the presentation schedule include:



Tamsin Slatter, director at Design Software Solutions, who will discuss time-saving tips for Vectorworks Landmark; and

Daniel Irvine, M.Arch, and Jean Dières Monplaisir, M.Arch, M.Sc.Eng, intern architects at Principle Architecture, who will demonstrate the process of designing an immersive, free-form, timber installation using Marionette scripting.

The event will offer more than 21 Continuing Education Unit opportunities for attendees to earn HSW, AIA and ASLA CEUs, with presentations covering topics such as collaborative BIM workflows, DWG files, cartography, rendering, tech tips and graphical scripting to be more productive.

Sponsors and Exhibitors

To further support Vectorworks’ commitment to helping designers streamline their workflow, Bluebeam, Inc. has been named as the Gold Level Sponsor for the 2017 Vectorworks Design Summit. A leading developer of technology solutions for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, Bluebeam software allows the world’s most document-intensive industries to share information and collaborate in real time.

Additionally, Silver Level sponsors HP Inc. and 3Dconnexion, Inc., along with exhibitors Canon U.S.A., Inc., Solibri LLC and SCIA, Inc. will be available to help attendees find the right solutions for their software and design needs.

Ticket Rates

Design professionals can attend the Design Summit for $699, while design students and professors can register for the academic rate of $99. Interested attendees should register online (https://events.vectorworks.net/events/2017-vectorworks-design-summit/registration-3ce5afe760874c8d9e2ca8e076071cc9.aspx?fqp=true) now to take advantage of this valuable opportunity, as well as book a discounted hotel stay at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel by mentioning Vectorworks when placing a reservation before the room block offer expires on August 18: https://aws.passkey.com/event/48975010/owner/3649/home.

Press can register and attend the Design Summit for free by emailing Vectorworks’ Communications Manager Lauren Meyer at Lmeyer@vectorworks.net.

To see the full schedule for the conference, visit http://www.vectorworks.net/design-summit#Schedule.

Join the Summit conversation by using #VectorworksDesignSummit on social media.

About Vectorworks, Inc.

Vectorworks, Inc. is a global design and BIM software developer serving over 650,000 professionals in the architecture, landscape and entertainment industries.

