HCMC Legal, Inc. (“HCMC”) and ACC Northeast Chapter (Association of Corporate Counsel, “ACC”) partnered to provide an interactive, educational experience for legal professionals in Boston, Massachusetts. The event, titled “Crossed Wires? Bridging the Generational Communications Gaps Within Your In-House Office,” featured guest speaker Dr. Renee Guarriello Heath, who gave an informative lecture about the existence of generational stereotypes and strategies to improve communication between colleagues of different generations in the workplace.

“We enjoyed an evening of professional enrichment and relationship building,” said Joan Davison, CEO of HCMC. “We are thrilled with the high level of interest and engagement, and look forward to building relationships with and serving the legal professionals of Boston. The insight we gained will help us strengthen rapport with colleagues and enhance our work environments.” HCMC, the parent company of Hire Counsel and Mestel & Company, is the national leader in attorney placement, temporary staffing, legal staffing, and eDiscovery services since 1987.

“It was a pleasure to team up with HCMC to offer a valuable learning experience for our members and the broader Boston legal community,” said Julie Duffy, Executive Director for ACC Northeast Chapter. “Our attendees learned ways to better communicate with their colleagues as well as about themselves.” ACC Northeast Chapter, the organization of choice for in-house counsel in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, offers regular educational programs which cover topics of interest to in-house counsel, using the expertise of the sponsoring firms and that of member panelists.

“I am honored to share my knowledge of workplace diversity and generational communication challenges,” said Dr. Renee Guarriello Heath. “The event brings people of different generations together to openly discuss how to improve communication and expectations of each other.” Renee Guarriello Heath (Ph.D., 2005, University of Colorado, Boulder) is a scholar, writer, and lecturer in the area of organizational communication and specializes in collaboration, dialogue, and intergenerational conflict around work-life balance. She has been nominated for the highest teaching honor in the United States--the Carnegie Professor of the Year (2012), and won the most prestigious teaching award at the University of Portland, Oregon (2011).

For more information about HCMC, please visit http://www.hirecounsel.com and http://www.mestel.com. For more information about ACC (Association of Corporate Counsel), please visit https://www.acc.com/chapters/ne/.

About HCMC Legal

HCMC Legal, Inc., the parent company of Hire Counsel and Mestel & Company, is the national leader in attorney placement, temporary staffing, legal staffing and eDiscovery services since 1987. Hire Counsel partners with clients across all industries to manage their dynamic workloads and distinct legal needs. We leverage exceptional talent and technology, deliver superior results consistently and profitably, and help organizations excel in today’s new legal economy. Hire Counsel was recently named one of America’s Best Professional Search Firms by Forbes and a Top 250 Company for Flexible Jobs by FlexJobs. Mestel & Company specializes in legal search and recruitment consulting, advancing the careers of individual associates, of counsel, partners, in-house counsel as well as facilitating the movement of groups and complex law firm mergers. Mestel & Company has been named as the winner of the Award for Best Attorney Placement Firm 2016 – USA in the CV Magazine Recruitment Awards as well as one of Lawdragon’s 100 Leading Legal Consultants and Strategists. HCMC is the only 100% employee owned company in the legal staffing and attorney placement industry. For more information, visit http://www.hirecounsel.com and http://www.mestel.com. Follow us on Twitter @HireCounsel and @MestelCompany.

