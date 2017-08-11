Alutel Mobile

Genetec Inc. (Genetec), a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions, today announced that its technology partner Alutel Mobility, a manufacturer of mobile access control systems, now offers extended access control capabilities to open areas, transport facilities, construction sites, mining, oil and gas operations, and education establishments without having to rely on physical readers or installations. Alutel Mobile is available now for Genetec™ Security Center, the company’s unified, open-architecture platform that combines access control, video management systems and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR).

Alutel worked closely with Genetec to integrate their mobile readers and virtual zones with Security Center. By taking advantage of the Genetec software development kit (SDK), Alutel developed integrated functionality in Security Center SynergisTM that allows its mobile readers and virtual zones to function the same way as a traditional, wired and wall-mounted card reader unit. These mobile units can synchronize cardholder information, badges, schedules, and access rules, while also reading barcodes and QR codes, which trigger alarms and generate valid and invalid access events, depending on rule configurations.

Installed on smart phones and tablets, Alutel Mobile can extend access control readers from globally recognized hardware manufacturers to read credential types including: HID, iCLASS, TWIC, PIV, and AWID. Even when wireless communication is cut off, an offline mode ensures uninterrupted service. Virtual zones can be created with defined geo-fences in areas of interest that activate an ‘event’ when a device enters or leaves that zone. Mustering reports can be generated in real-time during evacuation scenarios, helping to know how many employees are ‘checked-in’ safe, and who remains unaccounted for.

“Alutel Mobility expands the access control possibilities for Genetec Security Center end-users by adding access control features capable of working in places without physical installations,” said José Grudzien, President of Alutel Mobility. “By using smartphones and rugged tablets running on iOS or Android, every client can affordably benefit from this mobile extension.”

“As Genetec continues to be recognized as a leading innovator for access control technology, partners like Alutel Mobility help extend the enterprise capabilities for a greater number of customers,” said Thibaut Louvet, Genetec product group director for access control research and development.

To learn more about Alutel Mobility applications for Genetec Security Center, contact: sales(at)autelmboility(dot)com.

To learn more about Genetec Security Center, contact: sales(at)genetec(dot)com

