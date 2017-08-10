UNCF’s Michigan office will host Michigan’s Building Better Futures™ Weekend Aug. 26-27. The weekend features the 29th annual 5K Walk for Education and UNCF Sunday, our national faith and education initiative where UNCF supporters unite to make an impact in the lives of Michigan students. For 73 years, UNCF has enabled more than 460,000 minority students to go to and through college, changing lives for generations. Last academic year, thanks to the commitment of UNCF stakeholders and sponsors, Michigan students received more than $2.4 million in UNCF-managed scholarships.

“We are so thrilled to be expanding the UNCF footprint in Michigan and to be working with top business and religious leaders to make this year’s event a major success,” said Barbara Jean Patton, UNCF area development director. “Hundreds of students from Michigan are currently attending numerous colleges/universities and receiving necessary scholarships. Our local alumni continue to play an integral role in supporting the UNCF mission and, most importantly, our students.”

This year's presenting sponsors of the UNCF 29th annual 5K Walk for Education include Delta Air Lines, UAW Ford & Ford Motor Company and UAW GM & General Motors Company. Other sponsors include AAA - The Auto Club Group, Bridgewater Interiors, Comerica Bank, Henkel Corporation, McDonald’s, Meritor, and support from the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.

UNCF Michigan’s Building Better Futures™ Weekend

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017

UNCF 29th annual 5K Walk for Education, Belle Isle Casino, Detroit, 8 a.m.-noon

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017

UNCF Sunday, Presenting Host Church – Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Freeway, Detroit, MI 48235, Rev. Dr. Charles Adams, senior pastor. Additional churches to be announced

"I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to receive a quality and affordable education. Historically black colleges and universities were there when other doors to higher education were closed. HBCUs remain important to the African American community because they are taught in a way that is unique to the African American experience. UNCF has played a critical role in helping underserved students matriculate for the past 73 years. Hartford Memorial Baptist Church is honored to have been asked to contribute to the efforts of UNCF, and we ask other faith communities to join us in this worthwhile cause.” – Dr. Adams

For more information or sponsorship opportunities of UNCF Michigan’s Building Better Futures™ Weekend, visit http://www.uncf.org/detroitwalk or contact joyce.thomas(at)uncf(dot)org at 313.873.1500, ext. 1504.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 21 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.