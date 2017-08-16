SH Enterprises Inc. Named A Top 10 Best Company To Work For In Alabama

SH Enterprises Inc.'s Sheila Hodges, left, and Michelle Hodges, accept the award for the company's designation as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. The success of SH Enterprises depends upon the quality of the relationships between our company, our team members, our customers, our vendors and the general public.

SH Enterprises Inc., the umbrella company for Meyer Vacation Rentals, CENTURY 21 Meyer Real Estate, Starr Textile Services and Starr Textile Services of Louisiana, was named among the 2017 top 10 “Best Companies to Work for in Alabama” in the small- to mid-sized company category.

SH Enterprises Founder and Board Chairman Sheila Hodges and President Michelle Hodges were on hand at the July ceremony, hosted by Business Alabama magazine, which published the list of winners in its August edition.

Winners were selected based on criteria including a two-part survey process.

The survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Alabama, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 20 companies.

SH Enterprises Inc. has a unique, 50-year-old history that has always been in the business of making families happy.

“At the foundation of our ability to make 36,000 vacationing families happy each year is our dedicated team of individuals committed to serving our guests’ needs,” Michelle said. “We also make real estate dreams come true, beach vacation rentals accommodating, property maintenance uncomplicated and commercial laundry environmentally friendly.”

Michelle said all SH Enterprises team members strive to develop strong relationships both inside and outside the office.

“Our customers’ impression of the SH Enterprises family of companies and their interest and willingness to purchase services from us is greatly formed by the people who serve them,” she said. “The success of SH Enterprises depends upon the quality of the relationships between our company, our team members, our customers, our vendors and the general public.

“Because of our dedicated team members, integrated corporate structure and one-of-a-kind technology, we can ensure our customers the greatest efficiencies and peace of mind. Our team of passionate, committed, talented professionals not only make stellar service a reality for our customers but also cultivates a work environment that supports our continuous efforts of optimizing relationships, service and profitability,” Michelle added.

To be considered for the award, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

– Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

– Be a publicly or privately held business;

– Have a facility in Alabama;

– Have at least 15 employees in Alabama; and

– Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation.

The second part consisted of a survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation.

The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Alabama, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

Michelle said she and other members of the management team will utilize the information gleaned from the survey process to create an even stronger workplace.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to analyze the impact of various benefits, services and processes as well as additional opportunities the organization may have for creating a stronger work environment to support our team.”

ABOUT SH ENTERPRISES INC.:

SH Enterprises Inc. is the umbrella company for CENTURY 21 Meyer Real Estate (real estate sales and long-term rentals), Meyer Vacation Rentals (vacation rentals, property management, housekeeping and maintenance services), Starr Textile Services and Starr Textile Services of Louisiana (commercial laundry). SH Enterprises, Inc. has received numerous other awards and honors over the years, including Alabama Gulf Coast Chamber Business of the Year, Business Woman of the Year, Women’s Business Enterprise National Council Certification for Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, and Walton M. Vines Free Enterprise Person of the Year.

ABOUT MEYER VACATION RENTALS

Hosting 36,000 reservations per year and celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017, Meyer Vacation Rentals manages more than 1,100 vacation rental properties and takes pride in its commitment to innovation, integrity, excellence and community service. Meyer Vacation Rentals was ranked #3 in the state for Best Companies to Work for in Alabama in 2012. (Background & Info)

ABOUT BUSINESS ALABAMA:

For more than 30 years, Business Alabama has been the only statewide business-to-business magazine that covers business news, trends and activity in every region and industry sector in the state. Business Alabama continues showcasing Alabama’s growing business climate and serving as the information source for Alabama companies and their leaders.