Stratford School, an award-winning private preschool through 8th grade school founded in Silicon Valley, is proud to announce the appointment of Ms. Susan Morrissey as the Head of School for the Santa Clara Pomeroy campus.

Ms. Morrissey brings to Stratford School more than 20 years of private, K-12 leadership experience in this new position. As Head of School, she embraces an emphasis on staff and program development, as well as ensures a positive experience for a growing school community.

“I am thrilled to join the Stratford School team as the first Head of School at the Pomeroy campus,” Ms. Morrissey said. “My commitment to growth, learning and excellence aligns well with Stratford’s core beliefs and I am thrilled to be a part of the Santa Clara Pomeroy campus.”

Ms. Morrissey began her work in education in Massachusetts. Over the course of her career, she notably served as Senior Director of Academic Support at The Cambridge Institute of International Education in Waltham, Mass. Most recently, she was Principal at a leading private school serving preschool through 8th grade students in the Sunnyvale area.

“We are so pleased to welcome Susan Morrissey to the Stratford School family,” said Sherry Adams, Stratford School Founder. “The Head of School role is an important strategic position for us as it allows Stratford to consistently deliver academic excellence across our campuses. Maintaining standards of teaching excellence and supporting student achievement in a nurturing, positive environment are key elements of our culture. Susan will help us continue that mantra at our Santa Clara Pomeroy campus.”

About Stratford School

Established in 1999, Stratford School is a leading independent private school founded on the belief that education is a significant influence in the life of a child. Stratford offers an accelerated curriculum from preschool through eighth grade with an emphasis in the areas of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) that incorporates music, physical education, foreign language, and social skills development. Stratford’s goal is to prepare and mentor students for admission to competitive high schools and colleges. All students are provided the necessary tools to excel, and are encouraged to participate actively in leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities. Visit http://www.stratfordschools.com for more information.