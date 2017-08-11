Wildlife Expeditions Fall U.S. Safaris Begin September 7 with Up-close Elk Bugling, Wolves and Bears in Yellowstone National Park

Guests of Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools’ three-day Fall Elk Bugling, Wolves & Bears safaris will have lots to see and hear while traveling through Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. Beginning Sept. 7, 2017, Jackson Hole’s premier safari provider will offer autumn adventures through Yellowstone, spotting native wildlife and visiting iconic park highlights.

Elk can be seen and their eerie, high-pitched seasonal calls heard during Wildlife Expeditions’ three-day Fall Elk Bugling, Wolves & Bears safaris beginning September 7, 2017.

The three-day wildlife adventures take guests on a magnificent tour through Yellowstone’s backcountry.

A sound that could be described as both thrilling and bone chilling, the dramatic high-pitched bugle of a 700-pound bull elk is the lead in the wild seasonal symphony of Yellowstone National Park each fall. The best way to locate and listen to such memorable moments is on one of Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools’ fall elk bugling, wolves & bears safaris, beginning Sept. 7, 2017, and continuing on select dates through Oct. 7.

The three-day wildlife adventures, which begin and end in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, take guests on a magnificent tour through Yellowstone’s backcountry, viewing colorful autumn foliage and seeking wolves and bears on the prowl as the elk calls ring through the forest.    

Expedition guests travel in comfortable customized Mercedes-Benz Sprinter safari vehicles into Yellowstone’s legendary Lamar and Hayden Valleys – known as America’s Serengeti for their rich wildlife offerings – with stops at iconic Old Faithful, the colorful Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and the terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs.

Wildlife Expeditions’ experienced guides have the inside scoop on wildlife activity in the park, leading the small-group safari into prime spotting opportunities through Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks. The expeditions teach about the natural world and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, capturing an intimate experience of wildlife in ancient habitat while delving deeper into the context of the parks and ecosystem – making the trips perfect for families seeking an exciting and educational experience.

The Fall Elk Bugling trip is offered five times in 2017: Sept. 7 - 9, Sept. 14 – 16, Sept. 21 – 23, Sept. 28 – 30 and Oct. 5 – 7. Rate for the expedition is $1,450/person and includes two nights’ lodging in Cooke City, Mont., all meals, snacks and beverages, high-quality binoculars and spotting scopes, National Park Service entrance fees and more. A sample trip itinerary can be viewed here.

About Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools:
With a mission of inspiring curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative place-based education, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools has a well-earned reputation of leading exceptional safari tours and locating wild animals in the wilderness in and around Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Jackson Hole, Wyoming's premier and original safari provider, Wildlife Expeditions offers family-friendly educational tours year-round in a stunning natural environment. The wildlife tour company has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, as a bucket-list destination by the Travel Channel.com and as one of “10 Amazing Adventures” worldwide by USA Today. For more information or to book a Wildlife Expeditions tour, visit http://www.tetonscience.org.

