Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce that four of the firm’s lawyers have been named to the 2018 Edition of Best Lawyers, the oldest and most respected peer review publication in the legal profession.

Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Its first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to provide lists in over 70 countries.

"Best Lawyers is the most effective tool in identifying critical legal expertise," said CEO Steven Naifeh. "Inclusion on this list shows that an attorney is respected by his or her peers for professional success."

Lawyers on the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard would like to congratulate the following attorneys named to the 2018 Best Lawyers in America list:



Patrick A. Salvi has been listed by Best Lawyers since 2005. This year, he was recognized in the fields of Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation. Mr. Salvi is the Chairman and Managing Equity Partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, the law firm he founded in 1982. Since then, Mr. Salvi and his firm have won more than $1 billion on behalf of injured clients, including more than 230 cases with verdicts or settlements of $1 million or more.

Jeffrey J. Kroll was recognized in the field of Personal Injury Litigation and has been selected by his peers to Best Lawyers in America since 2011. Mr. Kroll is a partner at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard and has over two decades of experience as a trial lawyer. He has obtained verdicts or negotiated settlements on more than 78 occasions where the results have exceeded $1 million. Mr. Kroll’s legal expertise is regularly featured in Chicago print and television media.

Jennifer L. Ashley was named to the Best Lawyers list in the field of Personal Injury Litigation. Ms. Ashley is a partner at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard and has been a trial lawyer for more than 15 years. Since starting at the firm in March 2012, Ms. Ashley has won over $22 million on behalf of her clients.

Matthew L. Williams was named to the Best Lawyers list in the field of Personal Injury Litigation. Mr. Williams is the Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County office. He recently obtained an $18.5 million settlement on behalf of a child who suffered serious brain injury due to a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of meningitis.

