Holbrook, NY (PRWEB) August 16, 2017
GRx introduces Tim Engstrand as the new Regional Account Executive for Colorado.
Tim attended University of Colorado at Pueblo and graduated with a degree in Speech Communications with a minor in English. He joins GRx with extensive experience in sales and marketing, specifically pharmaceutical sales as he worked for UAD Laboratories as a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative in Denver, CO.
On his down time, Tim enjoys road biking and cinematic aerial photography via drone. He is an accomplished commercial drone pilot holding a FAA Part 107 UAV Remote Pilots License. With this license, he works as a consultant to Emergency Responders assisting them in establishing their drone programs.
“I am very excited to join the GRx team. I have received a warm welcome from the corporate office and look forward to many years of a successful business relationship,” said Tim Engstrand.
On-site pharmaceutical returns service is provided by GRx’s reliable, local, and readily available team of Regional Account Executives. GRx on-site service representatives are recognized industry-wide for best service.
For over 25 years, GRx has provided pharmaceutical return services to hospital, government, independent retail, chain-store, LTC, Mail-Order and clinic pharmacies. Local GRx on-site service representatives are highly valued by customers for their professionalism, trustworthiness and for "going above and beyond." Business review consultations, inventory management assistance and unbeatable customer service are just a few of the attributes that customers say sets GRx apart.
Contact GRx at 1-800-473-2138, or on Linkedin.