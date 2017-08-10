“We have a longstanding tradition of making our Christ-centered education accessible to students in need, and this situation is no different,” said Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Jon Bahr.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Spring Arbor University announced an offer to the students of Marygrove College.

SAU will work with Marygrove students to limit the impact of the recent decision to cease undergraduate course offerings at Marygrove. During a difficult time like this, SAU seeks to meet the needs of the affected students. SAU will review the student’s Marygrove financial aid award and offer the greater amount of their current financial aid package or what the SAU financial aid package would be for that student.

“We have a longstanding tradition of making our Christ-centered education accessible to students in need, and this situation is no different,” said Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Jon Bahr.

Spring Arbor University will have a team of individuals ready to work with Marygrove students to expedite the admission and financial aid process. The offer is being extended to all current and incoming Marygrove students and is conditional upon the student being admitted to Spring Arbor University as a residential student.

Classes at Spring Arbor University will start after Thursday, Sept. 7. Students can contact Colton Martinez at Colton(at)arbor.edu or 517.750.6696 to have any of their questions answered.

About Spring Arbor University

Spring Arbor University is a community of learners distinguished by our lifelong involvement in the study and application of the liberal arts, total commitment to Jesus Christ as the perspective for learning, and critical participation in the contemporary world.

The amount of aid offered to students will be capped at Marygrove’s 2017/18 tuition.