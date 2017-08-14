Award-Winning Woman in Tech Joins Simility as VP of Marketing

I'm delighted to join the Simility family of fraud fighters. Simility’s brilliant team has developed a stunning product to detect and stop fraud in its tracks.

Simility, Inc., is pleased to announce its recent hire of Lynn Strand, who has joined the fraud fighting family as the new vice president of marketing. Lynn will be responsible for development and execution of the marketing strategy to grow Simility’s customer base. This hire continues ongoing efforts to expand the Simility team with experienced visionaries and unique minds from the cybersecurity technology space.

Rahul Pangam, Simility’s CEO and co-Founder, states, "With the hiring of Lynn, Simility has added to its leadership team an industry veteran with deep experience in growing security and fraud prevention companies. Her winning attitude and passion for fraud fighting are assets that complement and enhance our team."

Lynn brings with her over twenty years of experience with a rich understanding of marketing security technology, fraud prevention and SaaS solutions. She’s established global marketing programs and consistently increased awareness, leads and revenues for companies. Before Simility, Lynn was vice president of marketing at Fortscale, which followed her position at ThreatMetrix, where she was responsible for establishing and growing international marketing.

“I’m delighted to join the Simility family of fraud fighters,” Lynn said. “Simility’s brilliant team has developed a stunning product to detect and stop fraud in its tracks. I truly look forward to growing the business and sharing fraud fighting stories.”

Additionally, Lynn has been named a 2017 TechWomen Impact Coach. Lynn is an active member in the TechWomen program and is passionate about empowering and training women in technology and business. As part of the TechWomen delegation, she traveled to Kyrgyzstan earlier this year to provide training, guidance, and inspiration to young women in that country.

When Lynn is not educating the interwebs on cybersecurity she enjoys hiking, painting and exploring nature with her two children.

About Simility

Simility provides a cloud-based fraud detection software solution that combines the power of machine learning and human analysis. Simility’s highly scalable platform protects SMBs and enterprise clients from the most sophisticated types of fraud, and empowers fraud analysts to quickly adapt to fraudsters’ evolving tactics — without having to write code. Built “by fraud fighters for fraud fighters,” the founding team’s combined 27 years of fighting fraud at Google puts them in a uniquely qualified class of fraud detection and prevention experts. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Simility is backed by Accel Partners, Trinity Ventures and The Valley Fund. For more information, visit simility.com or follow @Simility.