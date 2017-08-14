Access to real time pricing data, innovative strategies and market access information are the new norm and we are pleased to see EPP addressing these and many more topics in this year's focum.

Alliance Life Sciences, a leading global life sciences consulting, data and technology provider, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the European Pricing Platform’s (EPP) to host the 7th annual EPP Life Sciences Pricing Forum (4th Oct. bootcamps. 5th-6th Oct. Forum), taking place in Montreux Switzerland.

This year’s conference will be focused on “Pricing for Value” and introduce a number of pricing strategies, models and tools as we navigate the waves of constant change. Over 100+ industry leaders in pharma and medtech are expected to attend in what is turning out to be Europe’s main Pricing Forum dedicated to pricing strategy, payers relationships, market access, price policy and innovative pricing tools.

Alliance Life Sciences will deliver at the event a bootcamp on “Tender Analytics” in an intense 2-hour hands on review of all major pricing tools and analytics techniques. And a keynote presentation on “How CPQ helps price strategies get executed”.

“Alliance Life Sciences is particularly pleased to be partnering with the EPP this year,” said Alan Crowther, President of Global Markets. “Access to real time pricing data, innovative strategies and market access information are the new norm and we are pleased to see EPP addressing these and many more topics in this year’s forum.”

About Alliance Life Sciences

Alliance Life Sciences is a global innovator that delivers peace of mind and unlocks business value with unique solutions to complex commercial problems. With over fifteen years of dedicated life sciences experience, our worldwide team of experts provides insights and solves problems in Contracting, Pricing, Reimbursement, and Commercial Operations. We serve top pharmaceutical manufacturers, mid-market life sciences companies, and multiple medical device and diagnostic firms. Contact: 908.947.4100 or http://www.alscg.com.

About the European Pricing Platform (EPP)

Since 2006 the European Pricing Platform is on the barricade for supporting pricing and profit leaders all over the world with on- and off-line knowledge sharing initiatives and events. They work hard to grow the pricing and profit leaders community as they strongly believe that pricing is one of the most important profit drivers. They are convinced that enhancing the organizational pricing maturity will support your business growth. https://www.pricingevents.eu/events/7th-epp-life-sciences-forum-2017/