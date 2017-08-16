Eric Grosgogeat Joins ANCILE Solutions as CEO

Eric Grosgogeat - CEO ANCILE Solutions Inc. By expanding our partnerships and customer base and continuing to deliver exceptional value and service, ANCILE is poised for growth.

ANCILE Solutions, Inc., provider of ANCILE uPerforrm® and other solutions that drive user adoption across the entire software lifecycle, is pleased to announce that Eric Grosgogeat has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer effective August 7, 2017. Eric brings extensive executive and general management experience, most recently as CEO for FocusVision, a global technology solutions provider for both quantitative and qualitative market research. While there, Eric grew the business significantly and shifted the business model from technology-enabled services to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based solution.

Prior to FocusVision, Eric served in numerous general management roles at Philips and Procter & Gamble. Eric earned a PhD in Chemical Engineering and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati, a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the Paris Institute of Technology.

“I am incredibly excited to join the ANCILE team of talented professionals,” said Mr. Grosgogeat. “By expanding our partnerships and customer base and continuing to deliver exceptional value and service, ANCILE is poised for growth.”

ANCILE’s former CEO, Frank Lonergan, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman and will continue to stay active on ANCILE’s Board of Directors. He remarked, “I believe Eric has the unique combination of skills and experiences that are significant factors in helping grow ANCILE into the future.”

About ANCILE Solutions, Inc.

ANCILE offers best-in-class software that drives user adoption of SAP, HPE, Infor, OpenText, Siemens Camstar, SunGard K-12, and over 200 of the world’s leading business applications. Used by 20 million end users and over 4,600 global customers, including half of the elite Fortune 100, our solutions help customer organizations realize the full value of their mission-critical business applications by increasing employee understanding, proficiency, and adoption. Our products, including those of our partners, support employee performance, continuous learning, process compliance, change management, and more while reducing training costs and increasing employee and author efficiency. Browse our success stories to learn more.