Former Graduate of Unity Christian High Publishes Book Worldwide

I Remember Heaven Before Earth "A highly recommended read that reveals a ray of light into subject matter close to all of our hearts."

The unique memoir titled I Remember Heaven Before Earth recounts the author Lori Vander Ark's memory of heaven before being born on earth. The author Lori Vander Ark was raised in West Michigan and graduated from Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville, Michigan in 1988, now she is known as Lori Vander Ark-DeBartolo since 2002. The remarkable story entails many chapters about the author's life in West Michigan as she remarkably writes about what the angels told her about her life to come before being born on earth in modern times. The story is not a conventional memoir. However, a very interesting and enlightened read as the author writes of Biblical mysteries seemingly lost in history and now finally told by the author. A highly recommended read that reveals a ray of light into subject matter close to all of our hearts.

Please feel free to preview interior pages on Amazon and click onto the book to read the back cover. For the author's blog simply click onto the author's highlighted name next to her book on Amazon.com USA. The book is sold worldwide on Amazon. According to Amazon's Author Central statistics the book I Remember Heaven Before Earth by Lori "Cleopatra" Vander Ark was ranked number one in book sales on Amazon in October of 2016 in comparison to over twelve thousand books for sale on Amazon.