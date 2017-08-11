Neil Shah Appointed President of Cambridge Franchise Holdings

“Neil is a highly talented executive who brings passion, energy and experience to our business.” Alex Sloane, Managing Partner of CFH.

Neil Shah has been appointed President of Cambridge Franchise Holdings (“CFH”). As President of CFH, Neil will oversee one of the largest and fastest growing franchisees in the restaurant industry.

Prior to joining Cambridge Franchise Holdings, Neil was an Operating Partner at Garnett Station Partners. He joined Garnett Station after five years at Burger King Corporate where he held various roles, including Divisional Vice President overseeing ~1,500 restaurants in the Midwest and Vice President General Manager overseeing Burger King growth in Asia Pacific. Neil earned his MBA from MIT and his Master of Science in Computer Engineering from Boston University.

“Neil is a highly talented executive who brings passion, energy and experience to our business.” said Alex Sloane, Managing Partner of CFH. “As President, Neil will lead our company through the next phase of growth,” added Matt Perelman, Managing Partner of CFH.

ABOUT CAMBRIDGE FRANCHISE HOLDINGS:

Cambridge Franchise Holdings is a restaurant and real estate company operating Burger King restaurants in Arkansas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2014 by Managing Partners Ray Meeks, Matt Perelman and Alex Sloane.