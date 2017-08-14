The Raleigh Health IT Summit is a two-day program focusing on the impact that technology is having in transforming the clinical diagnosis and delivery of healthcare in the U.S. The summit will take an in-depth view of new value-based payment structures, Medicaid reform in North Carolina, electronic health record optimization, and strategic considerations for managing ever escalating operational and capital budgets.

The summit is also dedicating a full day on the hottest topic in healthcare IT – cybersecurity – where new threat detection and response strategies will be examined, guidelines will be discussed on how to create a comprehensive security system amidst a patchwork of legacy systems, and how to create a strong cybersecurity culture. These are just a few of the sessions planned; view the full agenda at https://vendome.swoogo.com/2017-Raleigh-Health-IT-Summit.

“We are thrilled to bring our Health IT Summit Series to Raleigh amidst the research triangle and the center of some of the strongest healthcare systems in the United States. In tight coordination with our local conference chairs, we have assembled a program that examines and stimulates dialogue on all the hottest IT topics in healthcare while also addressing many of the regional and state issues being addressed in the North Carolina region,” said Rich Tomko, Vice President and Managing Director of Healthcare Informatics. “The sessions and dialogue at the Raleigh Health IT Summit are poised to drive the national and local debate on important issues being considered in healthcare IT this year.”

Our dedicated summit co-chairs who worked with the Healthcare Informatics editorial and programming teams to develop the event programming include: Eric Poon, MD, Chief Health Information Officer of Duke Health; Salim Saiyed, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer at CaroMont Health; Carol Lewis, Associate Director at the Center of Innovation, UNC Healthcare; John Boehme, Chief Information Security Officer of Wake Forest Baptist Health; and Ted DellaVecchia, CEO and Managing Partner of the Raleigh-based technology solutions company, Symbotix.

The program agenda includes subject matter experts from North Carolina Health and Human Services, Duke Health, University of California Irvine, University of North Carolina Healthcare, Henry Ford Health Systems, Wake Forest Baptist Health, University of Arizona, CaroMont Health, Children’s Mercy Hospital and more.

The Raleigh Health IT Summit is sponsored by leading technology solutions providers, including: Optum; Sirius Healthcare; Symbotix; Zerto; and Medicom.

Registration for the Raleigh Health IT Summit is open; to register, click here: https://vendome.swoogo.com/2017-raleigh-health-it-summit/home or contact Pam Durget at (347)-380-2028 or via email at pdurget(at)vendomegrp(dot)com.

About Healthcare Informatics

Healthcare Informatics serves as the leading source of information for forward-thinking healthcare professionals involved in the planning, development, and implementation of technological solutions that are helping to transform the manner in which healthcare is administered in the United States.

Recognized by the industry for its expertise in identifying technology trends and best practices for hospitals, health systems, and physician practices and then, importantly, putting those observations into the larger context of how the U.S. healthcare industry is transforming, Healthcare Informatics continues to help drive the industry forward.

About the Healthcare Informatics Health IT Summit Series

The Healthcare Informatics Health IT Summit Series is the largest regionally based health IT program in the U.S. with twelve events in 2017 and thirteen events planned in 2018. The summits seamlessly blend national and regional topics to produce local event programs that are unique to each of the host cities. Recognized as one of the “10 health IT conferences you shouldn’t miss in 2017” by CIO Magazine, the Healthcare Informatics Health IT Summit Series brings together senior-level healthcare professionals to exchange ideas and best practices that endeavor to deliver better healthcare at lower costs.

For more information about Healthcare Informatics, visit: http://www.Healthcare-Informatics.com