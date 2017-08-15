With instances of mobile malware on the rise and GDPR quickly approaching, many industries are now on the prowl for a mobile solution that can foster both security and unrestricted functionality for employees working remotely.

Reston, VA, August 10, 2017 – SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile application containerization, today announced it has been named One of the 20 Most Promising Enterprise Mobility Solution Providers of 2017 by CIOReview magazine for the second year running. CIOReview is a leading technology publication that discusses enterprise solutions to shape business goals for the future. Technology decision-makers rely on CIOReview to discover and share innovative enterprise solutions from start-ups that address needs unmet by the existing enterprise market.

“We’re delighted CIOReview has once again included us in this elite list this year,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, SyncDog founder and CEO. “With instances of mobile malware on the rise and GDPR quickly approaching, many industries are now on the prowl for a mobile solution that can foster both security and unrestricted functionality for employees working remotely. Our latest release of SentinelSecure™, ver. 3.0, ticks both boxes and interested parties can see the solution unveiled at Microsoft Ignite, September 25-29.”

CIOReview’s award places SyncDog in the company of market leaders such as MobileIron, VMware AirWatch, Verizon Enterprise, and Blackberry, and is accompanied by an article that explores the offerings in SentinelSecure™ that are setting a new standard in the enterprise mobile app collaboration market. The piece hails SyncDog’s tailored approach to customer requirements, and how SentinelSecure™ preserves peak workflow functionality while securing enterprise data on employees’ BYOD phones and tablets when working remotely.

SyncDog SentinelSecure™

The SentinelSecure™ C2 Workspace provides a secure application platform that encrypts and transports data between the enterprise and secure, “sandboxed” applications running on employees’ mobile devices. The workspace delivers a highly functional and easy app experience for users, and protects client enterprise networks with a secure, partitioned FIPS 140-2 certified* container on both iOS and Android devices. SentinelSecure™ secures data both on the device and in transit using AES 256-bit encryption. A full suite of mobile-enabled productivity applications is available in the defense-grade container, including SharePoint, Enterprise Chat, Geo-location Services, DropBox, a Personal Information Management (PIM) suite, Office Suite, Office 365, File Sync, and Secure Mobile App Management & Development functions. SentinelSecure™ is certified for and can be found in the MobileIron Marketplace.

See SyncDog and SentinelSecure™ v. 3.0 at Microsoft Ignite

SyncDog can be found at Microsoft Ignite this year in booth #2254 in Orlando, Florida, providing hands-on demonstrations of the latest release of SentinelSecure™ C2 (collaborative and containerized) Workspace, ver. 3.0, throughout expo hall hours.

Conference details:

Where: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

When: September 25-29, 2017

SyncDog Booth: #2254

About CIOReview

CIOReview offers a ground-breaking platform allowing decision makers to share their insights, which in turn provides both budding and established entrepreneurs with analyses on information technology trends and a better understanding of the environment. For more information, visit cioreview.com.

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building Containerized and Collaborative (C2) mobile IT frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and Government networks from mobile-endpoint threat. SyncDog’s flagship solution, SentinelSecure™ delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise collaboration apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687), C2 Workspace. The C2 Workspace is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other remote device policy.

The SentinelSecure™ C2 Workspace delivers a host of applications addressing a wide footprint of enterprise workflows including:

Secure Communications

Secure File Management

Secure Internet/Intranet Access

Secure Location-Based Services

For more information on SyncDog and our products please visit http://www.syncdog.com/solutions/.