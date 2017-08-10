House Doctors of Somerset Commits to Another 10 Years

Bart Williams and JR Cawood When you hire House Doctors, you know you’re hiring a quality, professional company that stands behind their work. That’s what sets us apart.

After nearly 10 years as a successful House Doctors franchisee, Bart Williams has decided to sign another franchise agreement and commit to serving people in his community through House Doctors of Somerset and London for another 10 years.

House Doctors offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for their customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one-year workmanship guarantee. Williams’ local franchise serves Somerset, London, Monticello and other areas in the Lake Cumberland region of Kentucky.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working in this community as a House Doctors franchise and I’m looking forward a great future,” Williams said. “When you hire House Doctors, you know you’re hiring a quality, professional company that stands behind their work. That’s what sets us apart.”

Williams and his business partner, JR Cawood, have been recognized with multiple awards over the last few years, including Franchise of the Year for 2015 and 2016. While the recognition from the corporate office is great, Williams said he’s the most proud of earning the trust of their repeat customers and referrals. Moving forward, they’re looking to expand their team and diversify the services they offer.

“Honestly, the biggest challenge we face is finding the right technicians. I think we could do 50 percent more work right now if we could find the right people to expand our team. We’re always looking for technicians who have well-rounded backgrounds, take pride in their work, can accept the challenge of having every day being different and like working with customers,” Williams said. “We’re hoping we can find more people like that so we can continue to grow and expand the services we offer and the region we serve.”

House Doctors’ background-checked and uniformed handymen technicians specialize in projects that take two hours to two days to complete, such as light remodeling and repairs of decks, doors, bathrooms and kitchens; repairing drywall; painting; exterior repairs; making home modifications and much more. House Doctors and its employees are professional, bonded and insured.

To learn more about House Doctors of Somerset and London and to schedule services for your home, call (606)677-0799, email HD484(at)HouseDoctors(dot)com or visit http://www.housedoctors.com/somerset/.

About House Doctors

House Doctors Handyman Service has been helping homeowners across the United States with home repair and light remodeling projects for more than 20 years. Our friendly, insured and bonded craftsmen are scheduled to be there on time and are committed to complete customer satisfaction. Each of our technicians are experienced in home maintenance, product installations and a variety of home improvements. We’re so confident in our team and products that every job we perform comes with a one-year guarantee.