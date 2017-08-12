Fleet Feet Sports To Hold Screening of New Running Web Series

Fleet Feet Sports, the local leader in building and supporting the Nashville running community, announces today the premiere of the Nashville episode of Run This Town, a new web series focused on highlighting communities across the country through a runner’s lens.

The premiere will take place at the Belcourt Theatre located at 2102 Belcourt Ave. in Nashville on Aug. 22. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the film begins at 7:30 p.m. The community can purchase tickets online and in-person at the Belcourt Theatre. Each ticket costs $15.

“We’re excited to share something so fun with our community that I think really does a great job of highlighting not just running, but the culture of running specific to Nashville,” says Christi Beth Adams, owner of the Fleet Feet Sports locations in Nashville, Brentwood, and Hendersonville.

“We all know how lively Nashville is, but to see it captured through the lens of a runner is really unique and honestly, a lot of fun! I don’t think anything quite connects people of all different backgrounds, interests, and abilities quite like running does, and that’s what I think Run This Town really highlights.”

Highlights of the Nashville episode include:



Cross training with Erin Opera, personal trainer for pop sensation Carrie Underwood

Trail running and whiskey tasting with professional musicians

A sneak peak inside Nashville’s best running groups

“When you explore a city through running, you’re able to peel back the layers of that place in very intimate way,” says Ashley Arnold, the host of Run This Town. “You don’t just view a destination from a typical tourist’s perspective, you dive in and connect with the people and the communities that give it pulse. We definitely did that in this show.”

Presented by Fleet Feet Sports in partnership with New Balance, Run This Town will debut nationally online through Fleet Feet Sports in the fall with six total films, including Nashville’s. Other episodes feature the running communities of Syracuse, N.Y., Buffalo, N.Y., Rochester, N.Y., West Hartford, Conn., and Columbus, Ohio. Nashville’s episode also received support from Saucony. Watch the trailer for the film here.

For more information, contact Hunter Hall at hunter@fleetfeetnashville.com.

Fleet Feet Sports is the largest franchisor of locally owned-and-operated running stores in the United States. Founded in 1976, the brand currently has 170 locations in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Fleet Feet Sports is headquartered in Carrboro, N.C. For more information or to shop online, visit fleetfeetsports.com.