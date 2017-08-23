Meth Lab Cleanup Company (MLCC) is proud to offer the most comprehensive online Clandestine Drug Lab Assessment & Decontamination training available. Our experienced instructors offer a current and technically sound understanding of both OSHA requirements and nationwide standards for clandestine drug lab testing and remediation. Meth Lab Cleanup’s training staff includes a registered professional industrial hygienist with a Master’s Degree in Hazardous Waste Management and instructors with over a decade of drug lab and occupational safety and health experience. The online course instructor, Joe Mazzuca, has over 14 years of experience in this industry. He is an accredited expert witness and is considered a leader in clandestine drug lab assessment and decontamination services, technology, and regulation. This course was video-graphed live, in a classroom, to retain authenticity. Great care has been given to maintain fluidity between the video and presentation slides. The course also offers an in-depth look at the equipment needed to provide service. Students have the option to have the course exam electronically proctored, by web cam, to offer validation to regulators and clients. You have 30 days to complete the course and may start and stop as needed. A business course tailored to this industry will soon be posted to help guide new business owners in startup requirements.

There is no need to pay expensive franchise fees and royalties.

In addition to the online training described, MLCC offers a variety of web based training for environmental remediation professionals. These offerings include 40 hour initial Hazardous Waste Operations (HAZWOPER) training, 8 hour HAZWOPER refresher training; 8 hour HAZWOPER Supervisor training; Hazard Communication (HAZCOM) training; OSHA Respirator Training; Confined Space Training and Asbestos Awareness Training. Meth Lab Cleanup also offers an online methamphetamine screening course tailored to home inspectors. The course is accredited by the American Home Inspectors Association (AHIA), the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, (InterNACHI) and the National Home Inspector Association (NHIA). Visit http://www.methlabcleanup.com/online%20course.htm to sign up.

Meth Lab Cleanup Company also provides do-it-yourself meth residue test kits. The first, MethAssure®, is a meth residue test that is analyzed by an independent laboratory. This test is quantitative and will determine exactly how much methamphetamine residue is present on a surface within two days of receipt at the lab. The second test method, Accumeth®, is an onsite, semi-quantitative immunoassay test which is tailored towards clandestine drug lab technicians, law enforcement, real estate professionals, industrial hygienists, home inspectors, landlords, home buyers and renters, remediation professionals and regulators. The Accumeth® tests target the most recognized legal standards of 0.1 ug/100cm2 or 0.5 ug/100cm2. Accumeth® kits are nonhazardous and can be disposed of as household waste. In situations where extensive or routine testing is required, MLCC offers the Black Box Reader® to quantify and document the Accumeth® test results. The Black Box is an electronic monitoring device that reads Accumeth® test results and provides a direct numerical readout of the results in 15 seconds. It is battery operated and fits in the palm of your hand!

Meth Lab Cleanup Company (MLCC) is a privately-owned company providing professional environmental services throughout the United States. The company, established in 2003, specializes in clandestine drug lab assessment, decontamination, consultation and training. If you have any questions, please use our contact form at http://www.accumeth.biz/contact. Or call 208-683-1974.