We love this family-friendly activity! Disney On Ice is a fun event for people of all ages.

All Year Cooling, a South Florida based air conditioning repair and maintenance company, will raffle off two Disney on Ice tickets exclusive to Cool Cash Rewards Club members. The club is a yearlong customer referral program that has monthly prizes. Giveaways typically range from sporting events to concerts and over $10,000 worth of gift cards and prizes were awarded last year.

Disney on Ice: Dare to Dream is an event fit for all ages and is the newest installment of the Disney on Ice series. Characters from six different movies are represented, and female heroines are prominently featured. Moana, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Tangled, and Frozen all share the adventure and gain new experiences along the way. Disney on Ice has been in production since 1981 and is primarily targeted toward children.

Cool Cash Rewards Club offers members with gift card rewards, raffles monthly and annually, and $100 gift card prizes for referring other people to join. It’s free to sign up, and members can gain extra entries into monthly contests after successful new member referrals. As President of All Year Cooling, Tommy Smith, says, “We love this family-friendly activity! Disney On Ice is a fun event for people of all ages.”

All Year Cooling has been in operation since 1973 and is family-operated. The company specializes in air conditioning installation and also offers ductwork services. Since its founding nearly 45 years ago, All Year Cooling has installed more than 200,000 air conditioning units and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau