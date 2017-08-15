openBoM™ Announces Partnership and Support for Kubotek® KeyCreator®

Access openBoM directly from KeyCreator openBoM provides KeyCreator users cloud enablement across distributed environments

openBoM, the first real-time cloud Bill of Materials (BOM) and inventory management and collaboration tool designed to help manufacturing companies share, collaborate, manage, and track BOMs across organizational and geographic boundaries now offers Kubotek KeyCreator users cloud enablement. openBoM integrated with KeyCreator streamlines the CAD to BOM process by establishing a new and more competitive agile paradigm. KeyCreator openBoM users make simultaneous changes to a BOM without blocking each other, helping eliminate delays and costly disruptions. A typical use-case example is openBoM speeding collaboration between engineering and procurement by allowing people to stay on the same BOM without exchanging emails with BOM spreadsheet attachments.

Cloud enablement features openBoM offers KeyCreator users include:



Access and manage all openBoM BOMs in a single browser based dashboard

Track BOM records and create and manage BOM revisions

View history of changes to a BOM and generate change reports

Flexible BOM configuration with fully customizable properties

BOM sharing & collaboration with team, manufacturers and suppliers

Simultaneous BOM editing across organizational and geographic boundaries

Track part usage across multiple BOMs with intelligent “Where used” queries

Multi-level BOM support with intelligent “Composed of” queries

Create and maintain Part Catalogs (Inventories)

Export BOM to Excel, PDF and CSV and

Integration with MCAD and ECAD tools to to manage BOM changes from different CAD systems

“We are very excited to partner with Kubotek and offer KeyCreator users collaboration across the design and manufacturing value chain providing them with the benefits of openBoM cloud technologies such as real-time part and BOM data access, tracking, editing, and an auditable history of all changes made to a BOM by anyone anytime,” said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of openBoM.

“We’re excited to add openBOM to the KeyCreator toolset for 2017 V15. This easy to use, powerful cloud based solution for collaborative management of Bills of Materials is a great fit for our customers. Since it’s fully integrated into the KeyCreator menu structure, automatically generated BOM’s have never been easier,” said Andy Beaupré, Product Manager, Kubotek USA, Inc.

About openBoM

openBoM was co-founded by Oleg Shilovitsky and Vic Sanchez, both experienced software industry veterans. openBoM develops new cloud technology to manage Bill of Materials (BOM) across networks of engineers, supply chain managers, and contract manufacturers. The integration of openBoM and Kubotek enables people to collaborate on the Bill of Materials from initial design through all stages of engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, openBoM’s website is at http://www.openbom.com. Learn more how openBoM is the new alternative to BoM spreadsheets. For more information or questions please contact vic(at)openbom(dot)com. openBoM is a wholly owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.

About Kubotek USA

Kubotek USA — Masters of Geometry — is a leading developer of precise 3D design technology. Kubotek USA is focused on working with 3D design data at the geometry level, no matter where it originated, for use throughout the manufacturing supply chain in order to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality. Kubotek USA products include: KeyCreator 3D Direct CAD, Kubotek Comparison Suite, and Spectrum CAD viewer. KeyCreator, Kubotek Spectrum, and Kubotek Comparison Suite are trademarks of Kubotek Corporation. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.